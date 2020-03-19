5 Additional Free-Agent Moves Broncos Could Make

Tip your cap to John Elway. The Denver Broncos' GM has gone after the free agents he wants and has spent salary cap dollars when needed, while also showing restraint.

The D.J. Reader negotiations are a good example of this. The Broncos made Reader a more than fair offer, but when the ante was upped to north of $12 million per year, Elway pumped the brakes.

Reader signed with Cincinnati for $13.25M per year, making him the highest-paid nose tackle in the game. Elway went with the RFA Mike Purcell in what will cost the Broncos $10M less in 2020.

There have been other, less public, examples of Elway showing the wisdom and restraint not to go head over heels to spend cap dollars. What the Broncos have done on the trade market, acquiring CB A.J. Bouye in exchange for a fourth-round pick, acquiring DL Jurrell Casey in exchange for a seventh-round pick, and dealing FB Andy Janovich to pick up a 2021 seventh-rounder has been big-time.

Elway chose to pay top dollar to just one acquisition thus far — OL Graham Glasgow. The Broncos now have a veteran interior lynchpin to anchor the offensive line, once the team decides for sure whether to play him at center or right guard.

However, there are three moves I could see the Broncos making in the next few days to shore up remaining roster holes. Let me reveal them while also offering up potential solutions for those holes. First, cap space.

Estimated Cap Space Remaining: $23-25M

Our Bob Morris did the best he could with the limited knowledge we have of the Broncos' financial dealings this week to update the team's current salary cap situation.

The amount MHH projects the Broncos to have available should allow Elway to make a couple more deals. Releasing Joe Flacco freed up another $10M. Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that Flacco has been waived.

1. Defensive End

The Broncos plugged one defensive end hole with the Casey trade, and took care of the nose tackle position by tendering Purcell. But the DE spot opposite of Casey remains open and unfilled.

It's too soon to earmark that spot for the second-year Dre'Mont Jones, or DeMarcus Walker, the latter of whom is entering a contract year. Neither showed in 2019 they were quite ready for full-time starter's duty.

What began as a very deep defensive line class in free agency has quickly dried up. The Broncos' best options to fill this DE spot might be with a familiar face.

DE Options: Derek Wolfe, Shelby Harris. Timmy Jernigan, Mike Daniels, Jihad Ward

2. Cornerback

Getting Bouye and re-signing De'Vante Bausby has mitigated the Broncos' needs at cornerback. Although Bausby is starting-caliber, in a perfect world, he'd come off the bench as a the No. 4 corner.

The Broncos still don't know whether they'll be able to count on Bryce Callahan returning, and in the wake of Chris Harris, Jr. defecting to Los Angeles, it would behoove Elway to make one more acquisition at cornerback.

CB Options: Prince Amukamara, Kevin Johnson, Bashaud Breeland, Ronald Darby

3. Wide Receiver

The Broncos are seeking a speed complement for Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton, and while the draft might ultimately be the best place to find it, free agency still offers up a few options.

WR Options: Paul Richardson, Robby Anderson, Taylor Gabriel

4. Running Back

I list this position last for a reason. The bottom line is, the Broncos have shown an interest in free-agent running backs, which suggests a move will eventually be made.

RB Options: Melvin Gordon, Devonta Freeman, LeSean McCoy, DeAndre Washington

5. Off-Ball Linebacker

The Broncos checked in on the linebacker market but found it too hot for their liking. However, a need still exists for Denver to add that coverage linebacker to complement Alexander Johnson and Todd Davis.

The draft might be how the Broncos ultimately solve this one.

LB Options: Alec Ogletree, Tahir Whitehead, Mark Barron, Darron Lee

Seriously, kudos to Elway for how he's managed this week so far, especially considering the grief he must be going through with his mother passing away on Tuesday.

