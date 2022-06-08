Skip to main content

Seahawks Restructure Contract of Former Bronco

Former Denver Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris has a new deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

Former Denver Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris and the Seattle Seahawks have come to an agreement on a new contract according to a report by Ian Rapoport.

"The Seahawks restructured former Broncos DT Shelby Harris’ contract to create $3,260,588 in cap room, source said," wrote Rapoport on Twitter.

Harris (30) spent five years with the Broncos after originally breaking into the NFL with the Raiders. He had 5.5 sacks his first season in Denver in 2017 and had career highs of six sacks in both 2019 and 2021.

Harris was rewarded by the Broncos following the 2020 season with a three-year $27 million contract that included a $9 million signing bonus and $15 million guaranteed according to Spotrac.

Harris only played the first year of that deal in Denver before being part of the trade that helped bring nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Broncos looked to free agency to help replace Harris by signing D.J. Jones to a three-year $30 million contract from the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seahawks were scheduled to pay Harris $7.5 million in base salary this year, and while terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed, the Seahawks are saving more than $3 million in cap space in 2022. 

The Seahawks signaled they were ready to enter a rebuild when they moved Wilson for two first-round selections, two second-round choices, a fifth-rounder, quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, and Harris.

They could elect to roll that savings into 2023 when they already have an estimated $58 million in available cap space before taking into account savings from Harris' new deal.

The Broncos gave up a lot to get Wilson including Harris, and he's now doing his part to help accelerate the rebuild in Seattle. 

In This Article (2)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

Shelby Harris, McTelvin Agim
News

Seahawks Restructure Contract of Former Bronco

By MHH Staff19 seconds ago
Rob Walton
News

Broncos, Walton-Penner Announce Record-Setting Sale Agreement

By Zack Kelberman4 hours ago
Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio calls out in the first quarter during a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Dre'Mont Jones Takes Subtle Jab at Vic Fangio

By Chad Jensen9 hours ago
Denver Broncos Draft Eyioma Uwazurike
Film

Film Room: Rookie DL Eyioma Uwazurike can Impact Broncos' Defense Early

By Lance Sanderson18 hours ago
Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II (2) during rookie minicamp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Hackett Explains OTA Absence of Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II

By Zack Kelberman18 hours ago
Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) reacts after forcing a three and out in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
News

Bradley Chubb Noticed the 'Craziest Thing Ever' About Baron Browning on Film

By Keith Cummings18 hours ago
Denver Broncos tight end Trey Quinn (84) during OTA workouts at the UC Health Training Center.
News

Broncos Player Profile: Trey Quinn #84 | WR

By Erick TrickelJun 6, 2022
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos Address Injury to 'Upset' Jerry Jeudy

By Zack KelbermanJun 6, 2022
Baron Browning Edge Denver Broncos
News

Broncos Ring-of-Fame LB Shares Insight on Baron Browning's Position Switch

By Thomas HallJun 6, 2022