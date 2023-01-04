The Denver Broncos need to upgrade the center position and find a match for Russell Wilson.

Along with right tackle and offensive guard, the Denver Broncos are likely to be looking for a new center this offseason. With Graham Glasgow a potential cap casualty and Lloyd Cushenberry III not improving in three seasons and getting injured, the Broncos will need to find somebody who can handle the snapping duties and help with interior blocking.

Let's look at the centers who have played at least 60% of snaps this season and who are currently set to become unrestricted free agents.

Connor McGovern | New York Jets Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports McGovern is a familiar name to Broncos fans. A fifth-round pick by the Broncos in 2016, McGovern was inactive throughout his rookie season in Denver before getting the start at right guard for five games in 2017. In 2018, McGovern started at right guard but made the switch to center. He started all 16 games at that position for the Broncos in 2019, then left for the Jets as an unrestricted free agent, for whom he has started all but two games since. The question is whether McGovern is interested in returning to the team that drafted him. That likely depends on the new coaching regime, but McGovern is somebody who should be on the Broncos list, depending on what he seeks in salary. Austin Blythe | Seattle Seahawks Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports A seventh-round pick by the Colts in 2016, Blythe has spent his NFL career with the Colts, Rams, Chiefs, and Seahawks. He started 16 games for the Rams at right guard in 2018. In 2019, he started 15 games but made the switch to center midway through. He then started 16 games at center in 2020, before he joined the Chiefs, though as a backup. Blythe signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks and has started every game this season. Blythe has plenty of starting experience and would likely be an inexpensive player. He's best viewed as a short-term solution rather than somebody who should get a long-term deal. Garrett Bradbury | Garrett Vikings Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports Bradbury was the 18th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He started all 16 games in his first two seasons in the NFL. In the past two seasons, though, Bradbury has missed eight games. The Vikings decided not to exercise his fifth-year option. On the other hand, Bradbury will be just 28 years old next season. He could be an ideal candidate for a one-year 'prove it' deal. While he hasn't missed a lot of starts, that he has missed several games means you probably don't want to sign him for the long term. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily! Bradley Bozeman | Carolina Panthers Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports A sixth-round pick by the Ravens in 2018, Bozeman started one game as a rookie, then moved to left guard in 2019, where he started all 16 games for the next two seasons. Bozeman moved back to center in 2021 and started 16 games. He then signed a one-year deal with the Panthers and has started 10 games, though he's been active for all of them. He will be 29 years old next season and is likely another player who will have to take a one-year deal. Since he hasn't started every game, he's likely to come cheap. Evan Brown | Detroit Lions Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports Brown went undrafted and spent time with the Dolphins, Giants, Browns, and Lions in his first two seasons in the NFL. He finally caught on with the Lions, starting 12 games in 2021 (active for 16). This past season, he has been active for 13 games and started 11. He's only recently returned to full activity from a knee injury. Brown has been solid when called upon to start, but there could be concerns about his knee. On the other hand, he'll be just 27 years old in 2023. He's another player that's best viewed as one you sign to a one-year deal. Ethan Pocic | Cleveland Browns Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK Pocic was a 2017 second-round pick by the Seahawks. He spent the past five seasons with that team, starting at guard his rookie season. At center, Pocic started five games in 2018 and 2019, then 24 games in the next two seasons. He signed with the Browns for 2022 and has started 12 games, but missed a few games with a knee injury. The Browns have reported interest in keeping Pocic. Assuming he does hit free agency, the question will be about his health. He will be just 28 years old, though, so a one-year 'prove it' deal could be considered for him. Scott Quessenberry | Houston Texans Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports Quessenberry was a fifth-round pick by the Chargers in 2018. He started nine games at center in 2019, then moved to guard and was mostly utilized as a backup. He signed a one-year deal with the Texans in 2022 and has started all but one game at center. However, he hasn't been that effective. Quessenberry is probably better viewed as a depth player for the interior offensive line. If you are looking for a starter, though, you should look at other options. Jake Brendel | San Francisco 49ers Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports Brendel went undrafted and spent his first three seasons with the Dolphins. He was their backup center, but he did start three games in 2018. He joined the Niners in 2021 and was their backup center. Brendel then started this season, has played in every game, and has played quite well. Brendel will be 31 years old next season, though, so he's not necessarily a long-term option. It's also fair to ask if he is a product of the Niners' system. However, he might be a decent option with the right coaching. Billy Price | Arizona Cardinals Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports Price was the Bengals' first-round pick in 2018. He started 10 games as a rookie but missed the rest of the season with injuries. Price moved to left guard in 2019 and started eight games there, then started one game at center in 2020. He played for the Giants in 2021 and started 15 games, then went to the Cardinals in 2022 and started 10 games. Between Price's injury history and the fact that he's never lived up to his first-round status, he's not the first player you want to consider. In fact, it's worth asking if he's better viewed as quality depth than as a starter. Bottom Line Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

As you can see, it's not an appealing free-agent list. McGovern could likely garner money that would put him near the top of the market, and Brendel might be prepared to cash in, too, assuming the Niners don't keep him.

However, signing a younger center to a one-year deal could at least give the Broncos stability at the position. Bradbury and Brown might be the best candidates for such a deal, though you might be fine with Blythe.

As long as the Broncos don't commit to too many years, they should be able to find somebody who will be less expensive than Glasgow and an upgrade over Cushenberry. From there, the Broncos can look at drafting and developing somebody for the long term.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!