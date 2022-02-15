Off-ball linebacker is a position that has drawn attention from Denver Broncos fans in recent years — most likely because they often saw tight ends from other teams having career games against their team.

However, after both Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson were lost to injuries last season, the Broncos got some hope from rookie Baron Browning and some quality play from Kenny Young, the latter of whom was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams.

Jewell, Alexander, and Young will all be free agents and, with new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero stepping in, so it remains to be seen whether any of the three will be brought back.

Jewell turned into a quality run-stopper, Johnson has shown some versatility, and Young's ties to the Rams might make people wonder whether Evero will want him to stay. If the Broncos opt not to bring any of the three back, it's likely they'll look for at least one veteran who becomes available in free agency.

What can we expect from the free-agent field? Let's take a look.

Younger Options

The ideal free agent for the Broncos would be a player who is in the prime of his career. There are a few players who may be worth considering.

Some of these players took at least half the defensive snaps this past season and, while they weren't great, they were solid and should come at a reasonable cost. Leighton Vander Esch, Anthony Walker Jr., and Alex Anzalone would be the best among the younger players.

Other such options may be better off as depth, though it's possible they could fare well in a new scheme. These players should absolutely be viewed as candidates for a one-year deal. Among them are Keanu Neal, Rashaan Evans, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, and Elandon Roberts.

Then there are players who missed time with injuries, such as Jayon Brown and Jarrod Davis. Like Jewell, they will carry some risk, so would be better viewed as candidates for one-year deals.

Older Players

If you would rather get a long-time veteran, there will be options, though you have to be careful with paying for a notable name. Names that are likely to hit free agency are Anthony Barr, Dont'a Hightower, Christian Kirksey, Damien Wilson, Alec Ogletree, and K.J. Wright.

The thing to keep in mind about those players who have been around the league longer, if a team is looking to get younger, it should probably pass. There may be some Broncos fans who wonder about Barr, who spent his entire career with the Minnesota Vikings.

However, there's no guarantee GM George Paton is looking at Barr because of his previous Vikings ties. Truth be told, the older players aren't particularly appealing, so it may be best for the Broncos to avoid them.

Now we come to one player in particular who will clearly be the top free agent among off-ball linebackers.

De'Vondre Campbell

Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Campbell has signed one-year 'prove it' deals in back-to-back seasons. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 for $6 million, then with the Packers in 2021 for $2M plus $500,000 in incentives.

Campbell played reasonably well for the Cardinals, then turned in his best season as a pro with the Packers. It's likely he'll be seeking a big contract.

It's easy to think about the Packers' connection with Denver's new head coach Nathaniel Hackett, but those ties are no guarantee that Campbell becomes a Bronco. Furthermore, ask yourself if you want to be paying top dollar for an off-ball linebacker.

While I wouldn't expect Campbell to approach the numbers that Fred Warner and Darius Leonard received ($19M APY), Campbell could try to push for $14M APY. Is that worth paying for a linebacker who has been good, but not great, most of his career?

Bottom Line

It's probably for the best that the Broncos not go after Campbell. Better to look for value in a young player instead.

Re-signing Jewell or Young should be on the table. If neither is brought back, look to the likes of Vander Esch, Walker, and Anzalone. Even Brown or Davis could be considered.

For any such player, the Broncos are best advised to keep it at a one-year commitment. While there are some solid younger players available, none of them is the type that demands a long-term contract.

If such a player is signed, then excels in 2022, the Broncos can always think about a long-term deal then. In the meantime, Paton should keep an eye on the draft for a player who could help.

In the next part of this series, we'll look at the cornerback market.

