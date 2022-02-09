The Broncos' general manager went on the record with a clear interest in re-signing a handful of the team's soon-to-be free agents.

The Denver Broncos are facing a mass exodus of veteran talent via the free-agent market. On the heels of five straight losing seasons, some might surmise that such a collective departure wouldn't be the worst thing.

However, several of Denver's 2022 free agents present a unique value in terms of on-field production and rare intangible traits. Replacing those types of players is easier said than done.

In a sit-down with Aric DiLalla of the team website, GM George Paton addressed multiple position groups and along the way, spoke on the record about several soon-to-be free agents and the possibility of re-signing them.

Paton waxed poetic about Denver's day-one starting inside linebacker duo — Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson — as well as the youthful upside and potential of Baron Browning and Jonas Griffith.

"So we have Josey Jewell and A.J. Johnson [who] are free agents, so we'll look at them," Paton said. "I like both of them. The coaches have to watch them... I do think it's a pretty good draft class. There's some guys here I really like. So it's kind of in flux, because we could potentially sign Josey back, A.J. back and then you have some younger guys in the mix with Browning and Jonas and some of the other guys that we have."

Paton didn't stop at linebacker. With the Broncos poised to lose the two right tackles that saw the most time with the first-team offense last year — starter Bobby Massie and Cameron Fleming — the position is very front-of-brain for the GM. Paton sounds open to bringing Massie back.

"I think it's going be a pretty strong tackle draft," Paton said. "There's some good ones here. We need to fill that void. Bobby did a nice job, but we need to solidify that position for the next five, six years or however long it is. I hope to do so this offseason. Maybe we bring Bobby back — he did some really good things. Calvin Anderson did some good things. Fleming did some good things. So some way or another, we're going to fill that void at tackle."

At the rush linebacker position, the Broncos already are pretty thin but with Malik Reed entering 2022 as a restricted free agent, Paton doesn't want to lose such a key contributor. Tendering Reed is a near-certainty, at the very least.

"I mean, there's not a better teammate, not a harder worker, someone with better intangibles than Malik. I know we want Malik back," Paton said.

At running back, fans and media alike wonder how much, or if at all, Melvin Gordon factors into Paton's 2022 plans, or whether the Broncos will opt to pass the torch to 2021 second-rounder Javonte Williams as the team's bell-cow. New head coach Nathaniel Hackett plans to implement his version of the wide-zone rushing attack, which is a scheme that would suit Gordon quite well.

While Paton didn't specifically reveal a strategy to re-sign Gordon, the GM definitely made it known how much he appreciates the veteran's skill-set, minus the... well, you know... fumbles.

"I think Javonte's a big-time back," Paton said. "I think Melvin had a heck of a year. When those two guys are going, they're hard to stop. Obviously, both had some fumbles and we need to clean that up, but in terms of physical runners, I thought they were two of the better runners — combos — in the league. Both are good in protection, both can catch the ball. So I just like the way both of them go about their work. They work hard, they love ball. Melvin's infectious. I love the smile. Javonte, he's pretty quiet, but I just love the way those guys work. I think they're really talented. And sure, again, the coaches need to evaluate it, but I like Melvin a lot."

Naturally, Paton will involve the new coaching staff and await their input on these free agents before crystallizing any official strategy. Hackett and his staff will have a lot of say on which free agents Paton ultimately opens up the checkbook for.

These aren't the only free agents the Broncos have in 2022 but for now, they're the ones Paton has commented on since the offseason began in earnest for Denver. Poised to depart via free agency are veteran leaders like quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and safety Kareem Jackson as well as cornerbacks Bryce Callahan and Kyle Fuller.

How the Broncos approach the status of those veteran free agents remains to be seen. Stay tuned.

