Will the Broncos bring back two of their biggest veteran contributors from the past two years?

Since the new league year began back on March 16, there have been multiple reports of the Denver Broncos' interest in re-signing veteran safety Kareem Jackson. Even Jackson himself revealed that he'd been "having conversations" with the Broncos about coming back.

And yet, the Broncos went out and signed a safety in former Los Angeles Ram J.R. Reed. Running back Melvin Gordon and slot cornerback Bryce Callahan are two other outstanding, and still unsigned, free agents who, on the surface, still make a lot of sense for Denver to bring back.

Then Broncos GM George Paton went out and signed slot corner K'Waun Williams, formerly of the San Francisco 49ers. So what gives?

In a sidebar scrum with local media, Paton held court over the weekend at the NFL Owners Meetings in Palm Beach, FL. The GM was specifically asked whether he'd been in contact with either Jackson's or Gordon's camp.

"We have. We've spoken with both of their agents," Paton said. "It's ongoing. We'd love to bring everyone back but we just can't do it. But we're still talking with those two really good players."

The longer Jackson and Gordon languish on the open market, the more favorable the situation becomes for Paton. Thus, the Broncos are in no rush to re-sign either vet.

Paton, with help from his front office, likely has a firm number in place in terms of how the team values Jackson and Gordon monetarily. Right now, those numbers aren't lining up with what the players' camps are seeking on the open market.

But the longer it lasts, the closer the players' number will get to Paton's. Don't rule out a possible reunion with either player but Paton is the epitome of pragmatic. He's not impulsive and will play, and win, the long game.

Paton's top priority is to win now. In that effort, bringing back both Jackson and Gordon would make a lot of sense. But as this team's general manager, Paton has to also balance the demand of winning now with the long-term viability of the club.

For example, although Gordon would certainly help the Broncos' offense if re-signed, it would only further put the development of Javonte Williams on the backburner because the two backs would be splitting carries once again. Now, maybe that's a chance Paton is willing to take — so long as it comes at the right price.

The same goes for Jackson and how his return might inhibit the growth of young safeties like Caden Sterns and Jamar Johnson — two picks in Paton's maiden draft class for the Broncos.

"You always want a balance," Paton said over the weekend. "We always want to win this year and that's our No. 1 focus but when you're in my seat, you have to always look towards the future. So, we are. And I think we've been prudent with all of our signings, and transactions, and our trade—and [to] where we can win now and hopefully continue to build for the future."

