Skip to main content

Broncos Cut ILB Joe Schobert, Reach 80-Man Roster Limit

Schobert lasted one week in Denver.

The Denver Broncos announced a series of transactions to reach the 80-player roster limit ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

In addition to officially placing offensive lineman Tom Compton on the Physically Unable to Perform list, the Broncos released inside linebacker Joe Schobert and waived OL Casey Tucker (injury designation), running back Stevie Scott, and wide receiver Trey Quinn.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Schobert is the biggest name among the bunch. The ex-Browns Pro Bowler, signed as an injury replacement for ILB Jonas Griffith (elbow), lasted a mere eight days on the roster. Schobert was cut following Saturday's preseason loss to Buffalo during which he recorded two tackles.

Scott led Denver in rushing (5 carries, 13 yards) and Quinn (five catches, 47 yards) against the Bills, though the former was made expendable Monday after the team claimed RB Devine Ozigbo off waivers from the New Orleans Saints.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Compton, as previously noted, must sit out the first four games of the regular season — at Seattle, vs. Houston, vs. 49ers, at Raiders — before being eligible for activation. The 11th-year veteran underwent back surgery prior to training camp and reportedly faces an extended absence.

The Broncos will execute a last round of cuts, forming their initial 53-man squad, in the wake of Saturday's preseason finale versus Minnesota.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (4) and quarterback Josh Johnson (11) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Report: Brett Rypien to Start in Broncos' Final Preseason Game vs. Vikings

By Chad Jensen
Broncos LB Joe Schobert - Play Fast
News

Broncos Cut ILB Joe Schobert, Reach 80-Man Roster Limit

By Zack Kelberman
USATSI_18781884
News

Broncos Claim RB Devine Ozigbo Off Waivers from Saints

By Zack Kelberman
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) with defensive tackle D.J. Jones (97) and defensive lineman Mike Purcell (98) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Predicting How Broncos' Recent Draft Picks Pre-Nathaniel Hackett Fit In

By Bob Morris
USATSI_17403727
News

Broncos OL Tom Compton to Start Regular Season on PUP List

By Zack Kelberman
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) leads his team onto the field before a pre-season game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
News

Coach Hackett Explains Why Russell Wilson Won't Play in Preseason Game 3

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich (80) during mini camp drills at UCHealth Training Center.
News

NFL Analyst Taps Broncos TE Greg Dulcich as a 'Pivotal' Rookie

By Dylan Von Arx
Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
News

Aqib Talib 'Stepping Aside' from Amazon Broadcast Duties After Brother's Murder Charge

By Keith Cummings
Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) tries to avoid a tackle by Buffalo Bills cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram (46) in the third quarter of a pre-season game at Highmark Stadium.
News

Nathaniel Hackett: TE Albert Okwuegbunam is 'A Guy Who Needs Some Reps'

By Chad Jensen