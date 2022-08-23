Broncos Cut ILB Joe Schobert, Reach 80-Man Roster Limit

The Denver Broncos announced a series of transactions to reach the 80-player roster limit ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

In addition to officially placing offensive lineman Tom Compton on the Physically Unable to Perform list, the Broncos released inside linebacker Joe Schobert and waived OL Casey Tucker (injury designation), running back Stevie Scott, and wide receiver Trey Quinn.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Schobert is the biggest name among the bunch. The ex-Browns Pro Bowler, signed as an injury replacement for ILB Jonas Griffith (elbow), lasted a mere eight days on the roster. Schobert was cut following Saturday's preseason loss to Buffalo during which he recorded two tackles.

Scott led Denver in rushing (5 carries, 13 yards) and Quinn (five catches, 47 yards) against the Bills, though the former was made expendable Monday after the team claimed RB Devine Ozigbo off waivers from the New Orleans Saints.

Compton, as previously noted, must sit out the first four games of the regular season — at Seattle, vs. Houston, vs. 49ers, at Raiders — before being eligible for activation. The 11th-year veteran underwent back surgery prior to training camp and reportedly faces an extended absence.

The Broncos will execute a last round of cuts, forming their initial 53-man squad, in the wake of Saturday's preseason finale versus Minnesota.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!