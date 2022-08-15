Broncos Sign Veteran ILB Joe Schobert After Griffith Injury

With Jonas Griffith (dislocated elbow) expected to miss 4-6 weeks, the Denver Broncos shored up its inside linebacker room Monday, signing veteran Joe Schobert to an undisclosed contract. The transaction was first reported by NFL Network.

The Broncos waived/injured offensive lineman Ben Braden in a corresponding roster move, the team announced.

A 2016 fourth-round pick, Schobert has made 93 appearances, including 80 starts, over seven professional seasons, spread across stints in Cleveland, Jacksonville, and Pittsburgh. Altogether, he's collected 406 career solo tackles, 30 pass breakups, 26 quarterback hits, 11 sacks, and 10 forced fumbles.

His best season came with the Browns in 2017 when he tied for the league lead in combined tackles (144), earning Pro Bowl honors. Schobert, 28, most recently started 15 games for the Steelers, grading out last year as Pro Football Focus' 51st-ranked ILB.

Adept both in run support and against the pass, Schobert will immediately assume Griffith's role as a key contributor alongside Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton, though there's a chance he leapfrogs Singleton for starting duties once up to speed with the playbook.

His addition bolsters a Broncos defense that surrendered 141 rushing yards to the Cowboys amid Saturday's preseason opener — a defense that also returns prized edge rusher Randy Gregory, who was removed from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Monday.

