Broncos OL Tom Compton to Start Regular Season on PUP List

He's slated to miss at least the first four games.

Denver Broncos offensive lineman Tom Compton will remain on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to open the regular season, head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Monday.

Compton has not been available to practice after undergoing back surgery in July. The veteran blocker was officially moved to the PUP list on Aug. 4, with Hackett cautioning "he’s going to be out for a little bit."

Compton, 33, joined the Broncos in March free agency, reuniting with OL coach Butch Barry, whom he knew from their time together in San Francisco. The 11th-year pro bears 123 games of NFL experience, including 44 career starts, as a 2012 sixth-round pick.

Capable of manning tackle or guard, Compton made seven appearances at right tackle for the 49ers last season; he was Pro Football Focus' No. 16 OT among 83 qualifiers, earning PFF's fourth-best run-blocking grade (89.5) while struggling in pass protection (64.6).

The Broncos added Compton to provide competition at RT, where fellow newcomer Billy Turner (who's recovering from a knee scope) is the tentative favorite to start Week 1. Calvin Anderson has received first-string preseason reps in both Turner and Compton's stead, however.

By staying on the PUP List, per league rules, Compton must sit out Denver's first four games — at Seattle, vs. Houston, vs. 49ers, at Raiders — before being eligible to return.

