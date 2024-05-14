Report: Broncos Agree to Terms With Third-Round OLB Jonah Elliss
And then there was one. The Denver Broncos have reportedly signed third-round rush linebacker Jonah Elliss, leaving fourth-round wideout Troy Franklin as the only unsigned member of the team's 2024 NFL draft class.
The Athletic's Nick Kosmider broke the news on Elliss' contract.
"The Broncos have agreed to terms on a rookie contract with third-round pick OLB Jonah Elliss, per source," Kosmider wrote on X.
Elliss hails from the University of Utah, following in the footsteps of his father, Luther, a former first-round draft pick and two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman. Jonah brings an elite motor to the table, combined with a few nice athletic tools to pressure the quarterback.
In 10 games last year for the Utes, Elliss totaled 12 sacks and 37 tackles, 16 of which were for a loss, plus a forced fumble, and three pass break-ups. He took some major steps in his final year at Utah, and that never-say-die motor resulted in some serious production.
When the Broncos went on the clock at No. 76 overall, there were a few great options still on the board. But as head coach Sean Payton illustrated after the draft, none took precedence over Elliss and what he could offer the young Broncos defense.
"There were a number of good players there at that point, but Jonah was too good to pass [on]" Payton said.
With rookie minicamp happening over this past weekend, Elliss is doing his best to assimilate into the Broncos' locker room. But he's liked what he's seen so far.
“It’s definitely a tight, tight group," Ellis said of the Broncos. "You can tell the coaches get along very well and you can tell that Sean Payton has done a really good job of harboring that family environment. That’s what I really like.”
The Broncos are expected to make relatively short work of getting Franklin under contract. Once the former Oregon star signs, all seven draft picks will officially be Broncos.