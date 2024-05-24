Sean Payton Shares Intriguing First Impression of New Broncos QB Zach Wilson
On Thursday, Denver Broncos fans got to see new quarterback Zach Wilson for the first time in team colors as the team held an OTA practice. Opting to magnanimously relinquish the No. 10 jersey to rookie first-rounder Bo Nix, Wilson is sporting the No. 4, which was most recently worn by quarterbacks like Jarrett Stidham (last year), Brett Rypien, and Case Keenum.
Stidham swapped his jersey to No. 8, which is the number he wore at Auburn. Meanwhile, as the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Wilson opted for No. 2 with the New York Jets, but that jersey number is occupied by a Pro Bowler in Denver — cornerback Patrick Surtain II.
The Broncos acquired Wilson via trade on the doorstep of this year's draft, then promptly declined the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. So, he's on a one-year audition of sorts in Denver, but Wilson shared his initial reaction to being traded to Denver on Thursday.
“Obviously, there are bittersweet moments in everything," Wilson said. "I am grateful for my experiences there and the guys—I miss the guys out there and everything, too. At the same time, a fresh start is good, and I’m excited to attack the new challenge.”
As a Utah native, Wilson grew up in a densely saturated segment of Broncos Country. Since Utah has gotten the same NFL programming as those in Denver for decades, it's no wonder how Broncos Country has taken root in the state. Plus, Denver was always the closest NFL market to Utah, although the Las Vegas Raiders now rival the Broncos in that respect, but not in terms of percentage of Utahns who are NFL fans.
Utah remains firmly Broncos Country. Wilson grew up in that environment, and even attended a Broncos preseason game as a kid growing up. He then went to BYU, and saw his quarterbacking career take off in his final collegiate season.
Things didn't play out well for Wilson in New York. As he struggled on the field amid the Jets' lasting organizational incompetence, he also took some barbs as a result of being in the world's biggest media market, with one salacious story in particular affecting his NFL cache.
But for him, that's all in the rear-view. Back in the more familiar environs of the Rockies, he's eager to turn over a new leaf.
“I feel like you learn the most when things are not going the best," Wilson said. "You bank those reps, and you learn from them. In three years of things being challenging, you’re going to learn a lot of things. Hopefully, I can keep carrying those [lessons] with me.”
Broncos head coach Sean Payton always seems to get the most out of his quarterback room, whether it's developing a Pro Bowler into a future Hall-of-Famer and World Champion, like Drew Brees, or making Teddy Bridgewater look like a franchise quarterback, and even coaching Russell Wilson back from the brink of NFL irrelevancy to nearly double his touchdown total from the year prior.
So there's every reason to believe that Payton's quarterback whispering acumen will impact Wilson positively, too. But Wilson is in an open competition in the Mile High City, with the presumptive favorite being Nix, in whom the Broncos invested the No. 12 overall pick last month.
Nix entered the NFL draft as literally the most experienced college quarterback of all time, and that will serve him well as he acclimates. But to earn the Broncos' coveted QB1 job, the rookie will have to vanquish a pair of veterans in Wilson and Stidham.
Payton described his new-look QB room as an "orphan group," considering how each has had to overcome his own obstacles and doubters.
"It’s kind of the orphan group. They’ll all orphaned dogs," Payton said of his quarterbacks. "They’ve come from somewhere, but they’re doing well. It’s a good room.”
Before the Broncos could be certain they'd land Nix, they hedged by acquiring Wilson to upgrade the quarterback room and compete with Stidham. Payton really gravitated to Wilson's relative experience, which includes 33 NFL starts, but he's also noticed, in person, that he very much has a "live arm."
"I like his experience," Payton said of Wilson on Thursday. "You can tell he’s played, and I feel like he has very live arm strength. He’s picking up the offense pretty quickly.”
For now, Wilson is relishing the opportunity to ply his wares in an NFL locale where he feels wanted. He's up for the challenge of competing with Nix and Stidham, the latter of whom started two games for Payton to close last season.
“Personally, I think competition brings the best out of everybody," Wilson said. "I look forward to what we have. I appreciate the ownership, and from the top down, for the opportunity to compete. I think it brings out the best in everybody.”
Wilson has passed for 6,293 yards and 23 touchdowns with 25 interceptions through his three-year NFL career. Currently nursing a career completion percentage of 57%, he'll need to improve that metric by leaps and bounds to earn Payton's trust.
In Wilson's opinion, that challenge starts with being consistent.
“I need to be consistent every single day," he said. "Understanding the offense, understanding what I’m asked to do, taking care of the football and how quickly I can get the ball out of my hands to some of the playmakers that we have, too.”
For now, Wilson and Nix have their age in common (24). But Wilson will turn 25 this year, so he is a bit older than the rookie. We'll see how much age and experience serves both quarterbacks as the Broncos' open competition takes shape throughout the NFL summer.
