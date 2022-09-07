Two Injured Broncos Starters on Track to Play vs. Seahawks

The Denver Broncos are officially in game week. In six days, the Broncos will be at Lumen Field to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football to kick off the 2022 regular season.

If the dominoes are going to fall the right way in Russell Wilson's 'revenge' game, the Broncos will need all hands on deck. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett decided to rest 99% of his starters this preseason, which triggered some criticism and hand-wringing in the media.

Hackett's preseason approach had its desired effect: the Broncos' first-teamers were mostly preserved from injury. The health of two projected starters, and their availability for Week 1, is still somewhat up in the air.

The Broncos have hoped to have inside linebacker Jonas Griffith, one of the few projected starters to receive playing time this preseason (only to suffer a dislocated elbow on his second snap), and right tackle Billy Turner available in Seattle. If Tuesday's practice was any indication, Griffith and Turner appear to be tracking toward being able to play on MNF, as both participated.

“Yes, right now everybody is going to be practicing," Hackett confirmed on Tuesday. "We'll have all those guys up and see where they are at.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Indeed, according to reports, all 53 players on the Broncos' roster were on the field and practicing in some form on Tuesday. Griffith and Turner were among them. Time will tell whether both will start in Seattle.

Griffith is ahead of schedule on his recovery from the elbow injury suffered in preseason Game 1.

Meanwhile, Turner, who started training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list due to a knee injury he suffered last season with the Green Bay Packers, has been eased back into action after the Broncos activated him on August 15.

Turner was signed to a one-year deal earlier this offseason worth $2.5 million. It's his second stint with the Broncos after spending 2016-18 with the club.

“We definitely want him to play the whole game," Hackett said of Turner. "I've been in the building for a long time, so I trust that he will let us know if he's ready to go.”

Hackett wants to ensure that Turner and his O-line brethren are locked in and "comfortable" technique and assignment-wise.

Billy, particularly, just comfortable in his sets and everything so he's ready to go," Hackett said. "He's a veteran, so he will know if he's ready to rock.”

Griffith landed in Denver a year ago on a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. Acquired as a linebacker futures project and special teams depth, he was called into action down the stretch on defense and absolutely hit it out of the park, starting four games and averaging north of 10 tackles per contest.

The Broncos have maintained optimism that both starters will be good to go for the season-opener. Although the Broncos have yet to confirm for certain, it seems Griffith and Turner are on track.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!