The Denver Broncos are coming off a strong showing in their 17-7 preseason win over the Dallas Cowboys. In Saturday's game, however, the Broncos felt the sting of the injury bug in more ways than one.

Not only did the Broncos lose starting linebacker Jonas Griffith to a dislocated elbow (4-6 weeks), but the absence of two players currently on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list put the onus on guys who weren't exactly equal to their opportunity.

On Monday, the Broncos announced that rush linebacker Randy Gregory and offensive tackle Billy Turner have been activated from the PUP list. Both were signed this past spring (Gregory five years/$70M, Turner one year, $2.5M) but showed up injured.

The Broncos were ostensibly aware of both players' health status when the deals were made. Gregory quickly went under the knife after signing with Denver to repair a shoulder injury, while Turner has been nursing a knee injury that has lingered since last season in Green Bay.

Sans Gregory, and with fellow starter Bradley Chubb being held out, the Broncos' young edge rushers actually played quite well. Tip your cap to Baron Browning and Nik Bonitto, who both looked athletic and capable as edge defenders.

Offensive tackle, however, was a different story vs. the Cowboys. Calvin Anderson has been playing right tackle with the first-team offense since training camp began, and that's where he set up shop on Saturday night.

Anderson's performance vs. Dallas left much to be desired, especially in pass protection. Now, whether that accelerated Denver's decision to bring Turner off the PUP list is unclear, but if the club has any designs of exposing Russell Wilson to live-bullet preseason reps, the team would be remiss to do so with Anderson at right tackle.

So, Turner returns to the practice field to take his place as this team's presumptive right tackle. How soon he joins his teammates in practice remains to be seen, but it's a positive development.

The plan with Gregory, though, has always been one of caution. GM George Paton said that Gregory would be ready to play in Week 1's tilt at the Seattle Seahawks.

Perhaps Gregory coming off the PUP is a sign that he's ahead of schedule with his recovery, or it could simply be that this was the plan all along. Time will tell.

As for the injury to Griffith, which will cost him 4-6 weeks, the Broncos opted to sign former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert on Monday morning, after he visited the facility a little more than a week ago. Schobert injects some veteran wherewithal into the Broncos' inside linebacker room and projects as the day-one starter next to Josey Jewell with Griffith sidelined.

