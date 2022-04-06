Broncos Sign 2021 Starter to New Contract

Jonas Griffith is officially signed and sealed.

The Broncos inside linebacker put pen to paper on his exclusive-rights free-agent tender Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire. Denver originally applied the tender — worth $825,000 for the 2022 season — on March 13.

The team since has confirmed the transaction.

A former undrafted prospect out of Indiana State, Griffith arrived via trade from San Francisco last August and, following a brief stint on injured reserve, appeared in 13 games for the Broncos, notching 46 combined tackles, two QB hits, and a fumble recovery across 403 snaps (255 on defense, 148 on special teams).

At worst, the 25-year-old will return as defensive depth while maintaining a presence on special teams. At most, Griffith could compete with Josey Jewell and free-agent acquisition Alex Singleton for a starting ILB job — assuming the club fails to address the position via this month's NFL draft.

"I do think it's a pretty good draft class," general manager George Paton remarked in February. "There's some guys here I really like. So it's kind of in flux."

Having wrangled Griffith, expect the Broncos to follow suit with fellow ERFAs, quarterback Brett Rypien and safety PJ Locke, both of whom were also tagged on March 13.

