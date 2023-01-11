Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons wants Ejiro Evero to stay in Denver but not at the expense of his career.

The failed Nathaniel Hackett experiment created such chaos that it took grizzled 67-year-old veteran coach Jerry Rosburg to step in and inject the positives back into the Denver Broncos.

It could be argued that Rosburg was the single most galvanizing factor in a late-season mini-revival, but how first-year defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero led his unit this season has made him a hot candidate in the 2023 NFL head-coach hiring cycle.

This week, the 42-year-old Evero interviewed for the Broncos' head-coaching vacancy, and he’s also garnered an interview with the Houston Texans for their top job. Evero is a coach with a serious ambition to rise to the very top, wherever it might be. '

Still, Broncos safety Justin Simmons sincerely hopes he stays in Denver in whatever capacity.

“Selfishly, I would love to be with Coach ‘E,'" Simmons said on Sunday. "Whatever that looks like, head coach back as D-coordinator again. Selfishly, I would love to be with him. He’s helped my game so much this year."

Evero remains a longshot for the top job with the Broncos due to several compelling factors. The multi-billionaire Walmart/Penner ownership group is unashamedly determined to go after an experienced, high-profile coach to get things back on track in short order, so taking another gamble on an inexperienced coordinator, particularly one with no background of guiding quarterbacks, makes Evero an unlikely reach at this juncture.

But Evero's influence can be measured on the defensive side of the ball.

"You always learn—just when you think you know a good amount," Simmons said, "you always learn so much more from a new mind and a new set of eyes and the way that he coaches and the way that affects coaches, the assistant coaches around the defensive room.”

Evero's relative inexperience doesn’t mean another franchise won’t be interested in taking a shot on his extensive defensive acumen and impressive ability to lead men. Those skills stood out to Simmons, who perhaps had his best season, certainly in terms of creating turnovers, under the tutelage of Evero.

“I’m just so thankful for him and his leadership. I’ve learned so much from him, both on and off the field,” Simmons said. “Selflessly, I would really hope he gets that job (as a head coach). Obviously, it would be great if it was here, but for him to get that opportunity somewhere, I think he is more than deserving of it. He is just a tremendous leader."

Evero might go on to retain his role as the defensive coordinator in Denver, especially if his options elsewhere don't fit perfectly with his long-term goals. Should Jim Harbaugh ultimately opt to leave Michigan and join the Broncos, the chances of Evero sticking around could increase due to the pair’s prior history of working with the San Francisco 49ers.

That particular scenario would prove very popular, not only with Simmons but with a host of others inside a Broncos locker room that would thrive on the continuity it would provide.

