Monday's disheartening news that Denver Broncos' second-year running back Javonte Williams will miss the remainder of the season leaves the team in a considerable state of flux.

Coming hot off the heels of a debilitating loss in Las Vegas, yet more injury news also emerged concerning edge rusher Randy Gregory and quarterback Russell Wilson.

GM George Paton's quick-fire answer was to prop up the depth chart by stealing veteran runner Latavius Murray away from the New Orleans practice squad. Murray will provide a safe pair of hands to some extent, but Broncos Country will now have to hitch its wagon to the fumble-prone Melvin Gordon as the No. 1 running back moving forwards.

It's been hard to trust Gordon of late, and his confidence finally reached an all-time low when he was reduced to tears post-game on Sunday. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has no option but to trust Gordon's ability to rehabilitate himself.

“Melvin is a true pro. This is a guy that's been doing this for a long time. He's harder on himself than anybody. He's part of our team and we love the guy,” Hackett said. “He knows there was a mishap right there. It's a great opportunity for him to get back out in the field and prove himself."

Ball security, especially when it comes to Gordon, is an obvious and hugely pressing concern on offense. Therefore, fully expect opposing defenses to aggressively target stripping the ball free from his fragile grasp more feverishly than ever.

"We'll watch him do some good things," Hackett said of Gordon. "We had our first touchdown, two weeks ago. I thought he ran real hard. He's running the ball really well. He's going downhill, he's exploding through the hole, and we want to see that continue. Like I said, he's a true pro and I expect for him to step up and have a great game.”

Hackett's problems don't stop at ball security. Moving the ball more effectively, in general, is proving problematic. The Broncos' offensive line put in an abject performance against the Raiders, putting their $245 million quarterback in harm’s way — as the injury report can now attest to.

Turning things around in time for the Indianapolis Colts coming to town for a Thursday Night Football tilt is a big ask, but Hackett does feel there have been some positives to build upon.

“Yeah, the offensive line, they have done some good things. They have been playing together now for four games. There was some good moments,” Hackett said. “I look at it from the standpoint of, for all of us, there has been some good moments and there has been some bad moments. The idea is that we all have to be more consistent.”

Stressing the benefits of working together and building some continuity only extends a hall pass if you're winning or rebuilding. Neither is happening at Broncos HQ right now, which adds up to a must-win game this Thursday night under the lights in Denver.

