'Dinged Up' Russell Wilson Expected to Play Through Shoulder Injury

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was a limited walkthrough participant Monday due to a right (throwing) shoulder injury he sustained in last week's loss to the Raiders.

“He got dinged up in the game and he's just a little sore today," head coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "We're just going to be sure to take care of him and get him treatment throughout the week.”

Despite the bum wing, Wilson is expected to start Thursday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts.

“Right now he's playing," affirmed Hackett.

It's unclear at which point Wilson was injured in Las Vegas, though some believe his shoulder ailment spawned from a third-quarter sack by Raiders defenseman Maxx Crosby, who came through unblocked and forcefully planted Wilson into the turf.

"Russell was trying to boot out on that one and he was able to kind of deke the guy a little bit and [he] was right in his lap," Hackett said. "We were trying to protect the edge from that standpoint, and it didn't work.”

Fortunately, Wilson looked no worse for wear thereafter, finishing with three total touchdowns while also leading the team in rushing (29 yards) amid the 32-23 defeat. He averaged 9.5 yards per pass attempt and logged a 124.9 QB rating — both season-highs.

Wilson remained limited Tuesday but stated during his media availability that he's "super confident" he'll play in Week 5 “with no limitations.”

“Doing good. Hanging in there," he said.

