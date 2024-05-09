Broncos Rookie QB Bo Nix to Wear Jersey No. 10
Zach Wilson understood the assignment.
The ex-New York Jets quarterback, whom the Denver Broncos acquired via trade in late April, was given jersey No. 10 upon arriving in the Mile High City. Days later, Denver selected QB Bo Nix with its 12th overall draft pick. This presented an immediate quandary as Nix wore No. 10 at Oregon and most fans wanted him to keep those digits in the pros.
So Wilson stepped up.
"Nix had worn No. 10 all his life. He wore No. 10 at Pinson Valley (Alabama) High School and No. 10 at both Auburn and Oregon. Even his dad, Pat Nix, wore No. 10 as Auburn’s starting quarterback in the mid-1990s," 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Thursday.
"Wilson either knew this or became aware of it, and shortly after the Broncos selected another quarterback in the first round, he proactively reached out to the Broncos’ equipment room to let them know he was willing to give Nix jersey No. 10 if he wanted it."
The end result: Wilson switched to No. 4 while Nix claimed No. 10. Fellow signal-caller Jarrett Stidham will rock No. 8 in 2024.
Nix becomes the first Broncos QB to wear No. 10 since Mark Herrmann in 1982. The number was previously held by a trio of former wide receivers: Jerry Jeudy (2020-23), Emmanuel Sanders (2014-19), and Jabar Gaffney (2009-2010).
In addition to Nix, the Broncos released the jersey numbers for each member of its new draft class, one day before the start of rookie minicamp:
- Third-round EDGE Jonah Elliss: No. 52
- Fourth-round WR Troy Franklin: No. 16
- Fifth-round cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine: No. 31
- Fifth-round running back Audric Estime: No. 37
- Seventh-round WR Devaughn Vele: No. 81
- Seventh-round guard/center Nick Gargiulo: No. 66
