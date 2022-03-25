Teddy Bridgewater 'Happy' for Broncos After Russell Wilson Trade

Rather than bear a grudge against the Denver Broncos, former starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is commending the franchise for its bombshell acquisition of Russell Wilson.

Bridgewater went one-and-done with the Broncos last season and expectedly departed via free agency, landing a short-term deal from the Miami Dolphins earlier this month. Shortly after putting pen to paper, he discussed all things orange and blue — including his successor under center.

"This business, man, it’s been great to me. It’s opened doors for me. It’s given me opportunity after opportunity. That’s what Denver did for me," Bridgewater said on March 21, via the official Dolphins website. "They gave me a chance to continue to grow in this league and I’m appreciative that they traded for me from Carolina. Last year was great just to be a part of that organization, have an impact in the ways that I may have had.

"With the trade, I’m happy for them. I think George (Paton) and I have a great relationship. From him trading Von Miller and Von winning a Super Bowl. I texted George like, ‘Hey man, what you did for Von and his career, I’ve got mad respect for you.’ The trade for Russell, I’m happy for those guys, especially those receivers there. They get to continue to grow in this league and I wish them nothing but the best.”

Poached from the Panthers for a sixth-round pick, Bridgewater went 7-7 as the Broncos' QB1 in 2021 before sustaining two concussions, the latter of which landed him on injured reserve. The 29-year-old completed 285-of-426 passes (66.9%) and set career-highs in passing yards (3,052) and touchdowns (18) while also tossing seven interceptions.

Although Denver expressed interest in retaining Bridgewater, the club ultimately struck a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks for Wilson — a trade that included Bridgewater's replacement, Drew Lock.

His free-agent market lukewarm, Bridgewater took his talents to Miami, inking a one-year contract worth up to $11 million with play-time incentives. It's a homecoming for the South Florida native, who arrives as the backup to and mentor for Tua Tagovailoa.

"It’s a unique opportunity for me, for this organization and I’m happy that I could be a part of it this season," Bridgewater said of the Dolphins. "I’m going to be the best version of Teddy that I can be, helping the way that I know how to help, being genuine and still giving my all to this game.”

