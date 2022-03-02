Broncos Hint at Re-Signing Teddy Bridgewater for 2022 Season

The Denver Broncos are not ruling out another season of a Teddy Bridgewater-led offense.

Speaking Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine, Broncos general manager George Paton claimed that re-signing the veteran quarterback is a "very appealing" option.

"There are some ones that we like that are very appealing — including Teddy," Paton said of the 2022 free-agent QB class, via DNVR's Andrew Mason. "You know how I feel about Teddy. And I know the coaches watched him; they have a lot of good things to say about Teddy, the new coaches.

"We're just going to keep everything open with the quarterback position. We know how important it is — the most important position in sports, we believe — and I know everyone's chomping at the bit to get one, and so are we."

This is the first time Bridgewater and the Broncos have been connected since ESPN suggested last month the former could return to the latter on a two-year, $39 million deal that includes $20 million guaranteed. In December, it was reported that Bridgewater is seeking upward of $25 million annually on the open market. (His agent subsequently denounced the report as "completely false.")

Bridgewater completed 285-of-426 passes (66.9%) for 3,052 yards, 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 2021, finishing 7-7 as Denver's QB1 prior to a Dec. 19 concussion that landed him on injured reserve. Despite the brain malady, his second of the season, the 29-year-old confirmed that he intends to continue his playing career.

Bridgewater, though, should be viewed as a last-resort option for the Broncos, who have just one signal-caller (Drew Lock) under contract for the 2022 campaign. The team is expected to make a push to acquire Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson — contingent on their availability — and, failing that, could explore Plan Bs such as Indianapolis' Carson Wentz or San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo.

In free agency, Denver may look at Jameis Winston or Marcus Mariota before settling for Bridgewater, whom Pro Football Focus predicted will land with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when the league's signing period officially opens on March 16.

"We just want the best guy," Paton said Tuesday. "We don’t care if it’s free agency; we don’t care if it’s the draft; we don’t care if it’s a trade. We’re going to exhaust all options to try to get the best guy for the Broncos.”

