Report: Ex-Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater Signs Free-Agent Deal with Dolphins

Player(s)
Teddy Bridgewater
Team(s)
Miami Dolphins

Report: Ex-Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater Lands Backup Deal from Dolphins

Bridgewater is one-and-done in Denver.

It's on to NFL team No. 6 for Teddy Bridgewater.

On Monday, the former Denver Broncos quarterback inked a one-year, $6.5 million free-agent contract with the Miami Dolphins. The incentive-laden deal, worth up to $10 million, is fully guaranteed and includes a $2 million signing bonus, per Spotrac.

Arriving from Carolina via trade, Bridgewater went 7-7 as the Broncos' starter last season before sustaining two concussions, the latter of which landed him on injured reserve. The 29-year-old completed 285-of-426 passes (66.9%) and set career-highs in passing yards (3,052) and touchdowns (18) while also throwing seven interceptions.

Although Denver expressed interest in re-signing Bridgewater, the club ultimately took a much more drastic course, striking a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks for nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson — a trade that included Bridgewater's backup-turned-replacement Drew Lock.

In Miami, Bridgewater will serve as the second-stringer and veteran mentor to 2020 first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa, who's firmly on the hot seat under new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

The Broncos have not yet decided who will hold a clipboard for Wilson this fall but did recently tender exclusive-rights free-agent QB Brett Rypien, a fourth-year pro.

