Broncos Rookie Reveals How QB Bo Nix 'Makes a WR's Job Easier'
After selecting Oregon quarterback Bo Nix in the first round, the Denver Broncos set about building the nest around their future franchise guy throughout the NFL draft. In a move that perhaps showcased the team's commitment to Nix, the Broncos would trade up to select his No. 1 target at Oregon in the fourth round.
Wide receiver Troy Franklin arrived as the No. 102 pick in the draft. Franklin got the call from the Broncos, and soon after, a Facetime from Nix congratulating him and celebrating the duo's new football home.
"It is just a dream come true," Franklin said in his first conference call with Denver media following the draft. "I’m so glad that somebody just gave me a chance, the Broncos gave me a chance to go out there and showcase my talent and do whatever I need to do to help the team. It is very great to be back with my guy who I played with in college.”
Franklin bolstered his draft stock by attending Nix's private workout for the Broncos the day following Oregon's pro day. Head coach Sean Payton detailed the impression Franklin made on him during that workout and revealed that when Nix arrived at Broncos HQ for his introductory presser on Friday, ahead of Day 2 of the draft, they made sure to ask him about "a few players." Franklin was surely among them.
“When Bo was here yesterday at lunchtime, we asked him about a few players," Payton said on Saturday evening. "Specifically, what did you think? It is pretty common for us to do that."
As a prospect many analysts had a Day 2 grade on, Franklin's fall into Day 3 was an opportunity Payton wasn't going to let pass the Broncos by. GM George Paton told the story of his counterpart waking up on Saturday morning with Franklin on the brain.
“We left about midnight because we were here late, obviously," Paton said on Saturday following Day 3. "Sean sleeps in a bit typically. I knew when I got a text at 6 a.m. that said, ‘Let’s get this player,’ that we had to figure this one out. It was universal. It was a consensus.”
Franklin brings 4.41 speed to the table at 6-foot-2 and 176 pounds. He also has some room on his frame to add some weight.
After a so-so start to his career at Oregon, Franklin exploded when Nix arrived via the NCAA transfer portal. Posting 891 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 2022 catching passes from Nix, Franklin quickly began showing the NFL what he could accomplish with a competent quarterback.
However, the Nix-to-Franklin connection exploded in 2023, with the receiver hauling in 81 receptions for 1,383 yards and a whopping 14 touchdowns. Franklin detailed what it's like catching passes from Nix.
“They are very catchable," Franklin said of Nix's throws. "He makes the receiver's job easier. That is my guy right there.”
Franklin reminisced on the past two years and how much work he and his fellow Oregon wideouts put in to help Nix pass for 8,101 yards and 74 touchdowns. That adds up to a lot of points and the Broncos are fully expecting that production to extend into Nix and Franklin's NFL future.
“[It was] just a lot of work. We have a lot of player-led stuff that goes on at Oregon," Franklin said. "We had a lot of time where me and Bo Nix and receivers, tight ends and just the whole offensive unit would just make sure we’re walking through stuff. We’re passing the ball, just running routes on there. Making sure our connection was right. Just trying to hone in, making sure that we’re on the same page and getting things done.”
More evidence on the trail of why the Broncos were so drawn to Nix. Beyond his measurables and production were the tantilizing intangible traits — like leadership, football IQ, real-time processing, and football character — that Payton and Paton found so alluring.
Bringing it back to Franklin, Payton explained how he and the Broncos were so impressed by his ability to win off of the line of scrimmage and how quick he is in and out of his cuts. It's great to hear from the head coach, but it's even better when expectations are set from words originating from the horse's mouth.
“I really think all parts of my game are pretty sharp," Franklin said. "I think I can do everything."
In an effort to make Franklin stronger and more durable, the Broncos' strength and conditioning staff — led by Dan Dalrymple — will work to add some weight to the rookie receiver's relatively skinny NFL frame. Fortunately, there's plenty of room for Franklin to grow there.
"Obviously, I know with my frame that I need to put a little bit more weight on and stuff like that," Franklin acknowledged.
The next chapter of the Nix-to-Franklin connection begins soon, as the Broncos will host their entire draft class and college free-agent crop for rookie minicamp early this month. Soon after, Nix and Franklin will reunite with center Alex Forsyth, who was also part of Oregon's explosive offense in 2022 before the Broncos made him a seventh-round draft pick.
