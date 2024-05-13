Sean Payton Shares Exciting First Impression of Broncos' Rookie WR
When Sean Payton eyeballed Bo Nix in person for the first time, the Oregon quarterback prospect was much bigger than the Denver Broncos head coach expected. Payton had a similar sensation of surprise over the weekend watching rookie seventh-round wideout Devaughn Vele, who stands at 6-foot-4.
"In these two practices, he’s looked better than I even thought for a guy his height," Payton said on Saturday.
Vele hails from the University of Utah and that commonality isn't the only thing he shares with Broncos veteran receiver Tim Patrick, according to Payton.
"He’s that player that’s proven at the college level [that] he’s comfortable inside these numbers," Payton said of Vele. "Not to say he can’t play outside the numbers. We like to say a good comp, but there are some traits you see from him that I think Tim Patrick has. When you look at their size and where they can align—and I’m just talking about traits. He has good instincts, and he has really, really good ball skills."
Vele's 6-foot-4, 203-pound size would imply that he's meant to play on the boundaries as an X receiver, maybe a Z. But Payton likes Vele's upside as a slot receiver, even at his size, which shouldn't come as too big of a shock, considering the 6-foot-4 Patrick's success inside early on in his career.
So far so good for the former Ute. Even though Vele is a draft pick, he's a seventh-rounder, which barely separates him from his college free-agent brethren, so exceeding the head coach's expectations immediately is a plus.
The Vele/Patrick similarities are real, though. Patrick earned a reputation for being one of the most reliable receivers in the NFL. He doesn't drop passes, like, ever, he's tough as nails, big and physical, and he's an excellent leader and 'glue guy' in the Broncos locker room.
Alas, Patrick has missed each of the past two seasons with separate injuries suffered during training camp. It's been a massive disappointment, not only for the player, but for the team, who had just paid Patrick $30 million over a three-year deal before the injury bug put him in its crosshairs.
Back on his feet, Patrick accepted a restructure to return to the Broncos in 2024. Barring that restructure, he probably would have been a cap casualty. But he'll be around to help lead the likes of Vele and fellow rookie wideout Troy Franklin, whom the Broncos traded up to draft in the fourth round out of Oregon.
As for Vele, he exits the college ranks with 1,689 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, including 593 yards and three scores last season as a senior. Vele joins a Broncos receiving corps led by Courtland Sutton and featuring the aforementioned Patrick and Franklin, as well as Marvin Mims Jr., and Lil'Jordan Humphrey, to name the top guys.
It'll be interesting to see how Vele fits in. But it would seem the rookie is off to a great start.
