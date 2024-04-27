Broncos Select Bo Nix's Top Weapon at Oregon in Fourth Round
The Denver Broncos are showing Bo Nix the love. On Saturday, the Broncos traded picks 121, 136, and 207 to the Seattle Seahawks, and with their first Day 3 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, selected wide receiver Troy Franklin, Nix's top weapon at Oregon.
Franklin was selected with the No. 102 overall pick in the fourth round.
After a so-so start to his career at Oregon, the 6-foot-2, 176-pound Franklin exploded when Nix arrived via the NCAA transfer portal. Posting 891 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 2022, Franklin quickly began showing the NFL what he could accomplish with a competent quarterback.
The Nix-to-Franklin connection exploded in 2023, with the receiver hauling in 81 receptions for 1,383 yards and a whopping 14 touchdowns. This made him a bonafide NFL prospect, but the Broncos were always going to be the best landing spot for Franklin after Nix was drafted at pick 12.
Franklin brings 4.41 speed to the table at 6-foot-2. He's a little bit thin at 176 pounds, but he's got a little room on his frame to add some weight.
The previous regime in Denver did something similar a year after drafting Drew Lock. Then-GM John Elway drafted Lock's college tight end Albert Okwuegbunam in the fourth round in 2020.
While neither player panned out for the Broncos amid wild coaching instability, there's much more cause for optimism on the Nix/Franklin front. First, Nix is a different animal than Lock, but the biggest key is that the Broncos have Sean Payton as the head coach and play-caller.
That makes all the difference. The Franklin pick comes on the heels of Denver selecting Utah edge rusher Jonah Elliss in the third round on Friday.
Welcome to Broncos Country, Troy Franklin!
