The Denver Broncos' playoff run continues this week, with the New England Patriots coming to the Mile High City for the AFC championship game. However, the draft season is kicking off while the NFL playoffs march ahead, and the two biggest stops on that trail are the Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl.

The Shrine Bowl is up first, with the practices beginning on Friday, January 22. These practices are more critical than the game when it comes to the draft.

As the Shrine Bowl practices get underway, we're examining the roster to highlight some prospects that could make sense for the Broncos. We've already examined the offense , so we now turn to the other side of the ball.

Here are 10 defensive Shrine Bowl prospects for the Broncos to keep an eye on.

Darrell Jackson Jr. | NT | Florida State

The Broncos extended D.J. Jones and Malcolm Roach, but both are under 320 pounds. Their lack of size has shown up at times in the running game, and Sean Payton has been rumored to want a mammoth nose tackle for a few years.

Jackson is 6-foot-5 and 340 pounds and clogs up lanes as a run blocker while demanding extra attention. Despite his size, he can do a decent enough job generating pressure to the point where he isn’t a liability if he gets caught on the field in obvious passing situations.

Anthony Lucas | IDL | USC

There is a good chance the Broncos allow John Franklin-Myers to walk in free agency, which means they'll have to replace him. Eyioma Uwazurike and Sai’vion Jones will both be in the conversation, but Denver should still add in the draft to keep its depth strong.

Lucas is about 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, and how he was used in college is similar to Jones. The difference is that Lucas is a better run defender than Jones was coming out of LSU, and Lucas is still a solid enough interior pass rusher.

Brandon Cleveland | IDL | North Carolina State

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (44) reacts to his tackle during the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

If the Broncos want more size on their defensive line and they want someone bigger than Franklin-Myers and Jones, Cleveland could work. Cleveland is a sound run defender and a capable pass rusher, and should be an upgrade over Jordan Jackson at the very least.

Cleveland has some good tools to develop, and he could grow into a rotational piece on the defensive line without worrying about him being on the field. He had 24 tackles last season, with 21 of them going for a loss.

Bryan Thomas Jr. | Edge | South Carolina

The Broncos may appear set at edge, but Jonathon Cooper has been rough since Week 10, Jonah Elliss has struggled to stay healthy, and the cost control window for Deondrea Tillman is closing soon. It's a strength of the defense, and the Broncos could look to keep it that way with another addition.

Thomas is a sound all-around defender, doing well as a run defender and as a pass rusher. He did get shut out of a game twice last season against some tough competition, but he bounced back from each of those games quite well.

Jake Golday | LB | Cincinnati

Golday is viewed as one of the best prospects at the Shrine Bowl and one of the best linebackers in the class. He is 6-foot-4, the height teams want in modern linebackers, weighs 240 pounds, and is expected to have good length. Golday fits all the measurements teams look for.

On top of that, he's a smart, instinctive linebacker with good athleticism and can make a quick transition to the NFL with a versatile skill set that works in any scheme. Everything you want in modern NFL linebackers is there with Golday, and there is still plenty of room for growth.

Eric Gentry | LB | USC

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) gestures during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Gentry is a curious case among defensive players because he is positionless, even though he is listed as a linebacker. He is 6-foot-6 and closer to 220 pounds than 230, so he's not a safety, but he's not a linebacker either.

A creative defensive coach could find a way to use Gentry, especially against tight ends, and there are good intangibles to work with. With the tight ends Denver faces, Gentry is a very intriguing player to keep an eye on, but what happens with its defensive coaches as the NFL hiring cycle finishes up needs to be monitored as well.

Jackson Kuwatch | LB | Miami (OH)

The competition level is tough, but Kuwatch played well even against more formidable opponents. He is another who fits the modern mold, listed at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, and should have good length. Height and length are important in the modern NFL, given how many levels of concepts offenses use.

Kuwatch hasn't had as much exposure in coverage as you would get with other linebackers because the competition he faced featured heavy rushing offenses, but this is why Shrine Week is so important for him. The Broncos should keep an eye on their potential at the position and see how he performs in coverage.

Brent Austin | CB | California

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Texas Southern Tigers wide receiver Jaquan McGee (back) reaches for the ball as California Golden Bears defensive back Brent Austin (4) knocks the pass away during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Austin is 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, but he flashes ball skills with good consistency on tape, with 12 passes broken up in 2025, but no interceptions. He also plays feisty and physical, which you want to see with defensive backs who might be undersized in one aspect or another.

Denver still has contractual reasons to look at the corner, as Riley Moss and Ja’Quan McMillian are nearing that point. Kris Abrams-Draine wasn’t great when filling in this season, so adding for competition and depth can’t be written off.

Miles Scott | S | Illinois

P.J. Locke is a free agent after the season, and the Broncos could make the financial decision to cut Brandon Jones, though that seems unlikely. Even so, Jones will be entering the final year of his deal, and Denver should be looking ahead as well as looking at its overall safety depth.

Scott is a versatile defender with good range in coverage and against the run. What's more, he has excellent ball skills, with five passes broken up and three interceptions last season, and 11 passes broken up and seven interceptions in three seasons. He has traits that could see him start as a rookie in the right scheme, but a year of development would be best served.

Jalen Huskey | S | Maryland

The logic is much the same for Huskey. He's a little taller than Scott, but about 10 pounds lighter. They are similar players and would bring additional ball skills to the Broncos' secondary.

Huskey only broke up one pass last year and six in his career, but he had four interceptions last year and 11 in his career. A split-field scheme would better suit Huskey, but that’s not what Vance Joseph runs.

Then again, it's unlikely Joseph will be in Denver next year. The defensive scheme is essential for finding defensive backs, especially safeties.

