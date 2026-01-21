Public Bettors Hammer Jarrett Stidham to Win Super Bowl MVP After Bo Nix Injury

Who would have though that the most bet player to win Super Bowl MVP ahead of the AFC and NFC Championship Games would be a backup quarterback?

Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham is set to replace the injured Bo Nix in the AFC title game against the New England Patriots, and public bettors are hammering Stidham to win the Super Bowl MVP this season.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Stidham (+2000) is the most bet player to win Super Bowl MVP this week, even though he's way down in the odds. Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared some insight into the Super Bowl MVP odds, even though it may be too early to bet on that market.

Most Bet Player to Win SB MVP so far this week (by bets): Jarrett Stidham +2000 pic.twitter.com/ioSpsCXx66 — DK Insights (@DKInsights_) January 21, 2026

Betting on the Super Bowl MVP this early is a risky proposition, as the player you pick could end up losing in the conference championship and never have a chance to play in the Super Bowl.

But, betting on Stidham is even crazier, even if public bettors are just doing it as a long shot pick.

Stidham has one career win as a starter, and the Broncos are 5.5-point home underdogs against the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. So, Denver likely need two upset wins to become the Super Bowl champs, and Stidham would likely need to turn in two strong performnaces for that to happen.

For a guy that has been a career backup, that seems like a tall, tall task.

Denver has fallen to +1100 to win the Super Bowl now that Bo Nix (ankle) is out for the season, so there still isn't a ton more value in taking Stidham to win Super Bowl MVP. In all likelihood, a Denver Super Bowl win would come of the back of the team's defense, which forced five turnovers in the divisional round against the Buffalo Bills.

Stidham's insertion into the AFC title game is one of the wilder stories in recent NFL history, and it's clear that some bettors are hoping he can pull off a wild underdog story for Denver.

My advice? Don't bet on the Super Bowl MVP until you know who the game is between. There's too much variance otherwise.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.