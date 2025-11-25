5 First-Round Prospects to Help Broncos in 2026 NFL Draft

Even with six games left in the season, the Denver Broncos' scouting department has been hard at work looking ahead to the 2026 NFL draft. While the Broncos sit at 9-2, there are some clear areas they can look to improve in next year's draft.

So, let’s look at five first-round options for the Broncos. Now, the five players are all at different positions for variety, and some of them are unlikely to be on the board when Denver is set to pick.

However, players fall, and Sean Payton loves to trade up, so they're still worth talking about. Let’s get into it.

Jeremiyah Love | RB | Notre Dame

The Broncos' run game took a big hit with the loss of J.K. Dobbins, and while RJ Harvey has done well as a receiver , he hasn’t stepped up as a runner. Denver needs more out of the room, and Dobbins is hard to rely on because of the extensive injury history.

While Love may not be there for the Broncos, a trade-up is always a possibility. There were multiple rumors and reports about the Broncos making a push to trade up for Ashton Jeanty in the last draft, so one can’t rule out the same with Love.

Love is a talented runner who can make an impact in all phases. He would help bring stability to the room and give Denver a one-two punch with Harvey. While it may be hard to spend top 60 picks in back-to-back years on running backs, Payton doesn’t shy away from it if they can help the offense.

Carnell Tate | WR | Ohio State

There have been many reports that the Broncos have been pushing to significantly upgrade their expansive receiver room over the last two years, and that will likely continue in the offseason. While it seems more likely the Broncos will add a veteran, the draft has plenty of options.

Tate is an excellent fit for what the Broncos want to do offensively and can help them add a legitimate second weapon in the passing game. From there, it enables them to use Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant in ways that better fit them, rather than having to ask them to do even more since they don’t have that weapon.

Kenyon Sadiq | TE | Oregon

The Broncos still need tight end help, as they have for a few years. After 11 games, Evan Engram hasn't been an impact player since signing. Adam Trautman has been terrible, Lucas Krull is a fourth tight end-caliber player, and Nate Adkins has struggled to stay healthy.

The Caleb Lohner project wasn’t enough to address the future of the position.

Sadiq isn’t a receiving-only tight end, and is a more than solid blocker to work as an in-line tight end. When you factor in his receiving ability, he's the ideal prototype for what has become the NFL's tight-end model. He's an in-line tight end who forces defenses to change how they play because of his blocking and receiving ability.

A’Mauri Washington | DL | Oregon

The Broncos are getting older on the defensive line, and they need to start drafting and developing to replenish their talent. With Malcolm Roach set to become a free agent and D.J. Jones on a second deal, the Broncos need to look into replacing them both.

Washington is a big interior defensive lineman who can clog running lanes and generate pressure. With the defensive front Denver utilizes, Washington could be an excellent fit for 2026 and beyond.

If Denver had Eyioma Uwazurike and Washington, the defense would effectively replace Roach for 2026, with Washington in an even bigger role in 2027, enabling the Broncos to cut some costs with Jones, if needed.

Sonny Styles | LB | Ohio State

Denver will likely need to address the linebacker position again, with Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton set to be free agents and Dre Greenlaw still settling in. The Broncos' depth is being depleted, especially with Drew Sanders still on injured reserve, and they will still have concerns about their starters.

Styles is a tall, long linebacker, which fits the mold teams look for in the NFL nowadays, but he is also quick and athletic, and he displays his football IQ on almost every play. While linebacker may not be as valued a position, Payton has valued it a lot over the years, and its value is trending up, especially with the contracts dished out last free agency.

