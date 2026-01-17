Best NFL Divisional Round Anytime TD Scorer Picks Today (Target Dalton Kincaid, This 49er)

Saturday's divisional round action features two games, starting with the Denver Broncos hosting the Buffalo Bills in the AFC and ending with the San Francisco 49ers hitting the road against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC.

There are a ton of ways to bet on these matchups, and one of the most exciting ones is in the anytime touchdown scorer market. There are a ton of star players in action on Saturday, including quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back Christian McCaffrey, but the SI Betting team is eyeing two players with longer odds to score on Saturday.

Each week, NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan and managing editor Peter Dewey share their favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks, attempting to help our readers cash in on a plus-money prop.

For the divisional round, we'll be giving out picks on Saturday and Sunday to give you options in every game.

Here's a look at where our team is leaning for Saturday's action, including a long shot +800 play for one of the 49ers' unsung heroes on offense.

Best NFL Divisional Round Anytime TD Scorer Picks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dalton Kincaid Anytime TD (+300) -- Peter Dewey

Kyle Juszczyk Anytime Touchdown (+800) - Iain MacMillan

During the regular season, Dalton Kincaid had five touchdown catches in 12 appearances, and he had a strong showing in the wild card round against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Buffalo tight end had three catches (on five targets) for 28 yards and a score, and he played 44.4 percent of the team's offensive snaps. That was Kincaid's highest snap share since Week 5 against the New England Patriots.

While the Denver defense has been elite against the pass this season -- sixth in EPA/Pass -- Kincaid is wildly mispriced at +300. He scored at north of 2/1 odds in the wild card round, and the Broncos have struggled a bit against opposing tight ends.

During the regular season, the Broncos allowed 95 receptions for 1,015 yards and six scores to the tight end position. Arguably the best red-zone threat in the Buffalo passing offense, Kincaid is a steal at this price on Saturday.

Kyle Juszczyk Anytime Touchdown (+800) - Iain MacMillan

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk saw a bigger role in the offense last week once George Kittle left the game with an injury.

He ended with four receptions for 49 yards. If that continues in the Divisional Round, he's a great long shot bet to score a touchdown at +800. He found the end zone twice in the regular season, but the 49ers are short-handed in terms of their weapons heading into this game against Seattle.

