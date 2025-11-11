Broncos Sign Former Chiefs OT Ahead of Week 11 Matchup
The Denver Broncos purportedly made a roster move ahead of their Week 11 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, signing veteran offensive tackle Geron Christian to the 53-man roster.
The transaction was announced by Elite Loyalty Sports.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
A 2018 third-round pick, Christian is the definition of a journeyman as Denver will be his eighth NFL team in as many seasons. The Louisville product spent his first three years in Washington before bouncing to the Texans, Chiefs, Dolphins, Browns, Titans, Rams, and Cowboys.
Altogether, Christian has appeared in 63 games, including 25 starts — the last of which came with Cleveland in 2023. He had been signed to Dallas' practice squad prior to being poached by the Broncos.
Scouting Report
The 6-foot-5, 302-pound Christian started 39 games for Louisville from 2015-17, earning honorable mention All-ACC recognition during each of his three collegiate campaigns. Able to play left or right tackle, he was considered a potential top-100 selection ahead of the 2018 draft.
"Three-year starter with experience taking snaps at both tackle spots, Christian possesses good overall athleticism and foot quickness with the arm length NFL evaluators covet," reads his NFL Media scouting profile. "He needs to improve his upper body strength in order make better use of his length in pass protection and to help with redirect blocks. If Christian can improve his anchor and functional power, he could become an average starter, but if not, he will be a swing tackle trying to hold off competition for his job."
How He Fits
Christian, 29, becomes the fourth tackle to land on Denver's active roster, joining starters Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey and primary reserve Frank Crum. The team previously lost starting left guard Ben Powers to a torn biceps (expected back in December) and second-string LG Matt Peart to a knee injury (currently on injured reserve).
It's unclear whether Christian will dress to face the Chiefs — with whom he won a Super Bowl in 2022 — when the division rivals meet Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.
The Broncos' offensive line is coming off a less-than-stellar effort in a Week 10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, surrendering two sacks and four hits on quarterback Bo Nix.