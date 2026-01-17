Broncos Greet Bills With Four-Word Warning Upon Arrival for Playoff Game

Playing at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver has never been an easy task for opponents—even over the last decade with the franchise making just once playoff appearance since winning Super Bowl 50.

But just in case, the Broncos make sure every opponent who steps off the team bus in Denver doesn’t forget.

As CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson pointed out Saturday on social media, the first message opposing NFL teams see as they head to the visiting locker room on game days is painted on the wall.

“(Elevation) 5280’—Altitude Sickness Is Real.”

First thing teams see when they pull into Mile High pic.twitter.com/RadC50eH2f — Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) January 17, 2026

On Sunday, the team visiting the No. 1-seeded Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High is the No. 6 seed Bills, who advanced to the divisional round with a 27–24 win over the Jaguars in the wild-card round last weekend. It will mark the first playoff game hosted by Denver since quarterback Peyton Manning led the Broncos to a 20–18 victory over Tom Brady and the Patriots in the AFC championship game on Jan. 24, 2016—almost exactly 10 years ago.

The Broncos, who cruised through the regular season with a 14–3 record and claimed the AFC’s top seed, went 8–1 at home. Denver’s only loss in front of its home fans was a 34–20 loss to Jacksonville in Week 16, a game that snapped the Broncos’ 11-game winning streak.

Empower Field at Mile High does indeed stand at an elevation of 5,280 feet above sea level, by far the highest elevation of any stadium in the NFL.

Consider yourself warned, Buffalo.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated