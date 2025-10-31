Broncos HC Shares Bold Opinion on 'Throw-In' Starting LG
It would seem that the Denver Broncos' left guard position belongs to Alex Palczewski for as long as he wants it — or at least until incumbent starter Ben Powers returns from injury.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton explained Wednesday that Palczewski is thriving in Powers' stead, coming off an impressive performance in last week's blowout victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
“He’s doing well. He doesn’t look like a throw-in left guard," Payton told reporters. "He’s smart. He’s tough. It’s good to see him playing. When you look at some of the guys we were able to get after the draft and late, that’s like gold getting those types of players. That first year, we hit on a number of linemen.”
A Nice Development
A third-year former undrafted free agent, Palczewski (who'd made 14 appearances over the last two seasons) was installed as Powers' temporary replacement after Powers sustained a biceps injury in Week 6. Powers is expected to be sidelined on injured reserve until sometime in December.
"Palcho" and the rest of Denver's offensive line allowed no sacks and only one hit on quarterback Bo Nix amid last Sunday's 44-24 domination of Dallas.
“I think it just shows our depth. We have guys ready to roll, we have guys ready to break through," Nix said Wednesday. "Our experienced guys are doing a really good job of leading those guys and getting them ready. Then those guys are, when they get their shot, they’re making it work. It also shows that our experienced guys are doing a good job because they’re taking a lot of the attention, allowing other guys to get open. I probably expect that in the future, expect that in the next few games. It’s good to see a younger guy kind of find his way in this league, find his way in the offense and continue to make plays. We have a lot of young guys that are going to continue to do that.”
Next on the Docket
Although nearly flawless versus the Cowboys, the Broncos will face a much stiffer test during Sunday's road contest at Houston, squaring off with a Texans defensive unit that ranks first in total yards allowed and points allowed, and fifth in takeaways.
“There’s definitely a little bit more that we have to bring," Nix said of playing a top-end defense. "We have to execute at a higher level. They’re not going to give us much, so we have to literally go out there and be aggressive and take the things that we’re going to be able to get. They’re one of the top defenses for a reason. They do a good job of limiting you to points, and they force some turnovers, and so we have to do a good job with the ball, and move the chains, and create some longer drives and then score when we have the opportunity.”