Bills Will Have Wide Receiver, Defensive Veteran Back for Divisional Round at Broncos

When the Bills won a 27–24 thriller over the Jaguars in an AFC wild-card game on Sunday, they paid a hefty price. Buffalo lost two wide receivers—Gabe Davis and Tyrell Shavers—to ACL injuries, putting that room in a bind with a tough Broncos defense looming.

However, help is on the way. On Friday, the Bills activated wide receiver Curtis Samuel from the injured reserve, along with defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

Samuel, 29, has played just six games this season—his fewest since 2021. He has caught seven passes for 81 yards and a touchdown, last entering a game on Nov. 16 before an elbow injury ended his regular season.

Oliver, on the other hand, has played just three games, recording three sacks—one each against the Ravens, Falcons and Panthers. The Houston product dealt first with an ankle injury before tearing the biceps in his left arm.

Buffalo, long among sports’ most snakebitten franchises, has played in and lost two AFC championships this decade—in 2020 and ‘24, both to the Chiefs.

