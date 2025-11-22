Zach Allen Sees Big 'Advantage' Coming Broncos' Way
During the offseason, head coach Sean Payton boldly thrust the Denver Broncos into a Super Bowl window, which drew a fair amount of blowback and criticism, especially after the team started 1-2.
Fast forward to late November, with the 9-2 Broncos riding an eight-game winning streak, and it feels like the expectations just climbed again as the goal of securing the No. 1 playoff seed has become increasingly real.
The Broncos are pushing fully toward realizing that regular-season goal, and home-field advantage would mean just that. The playoff energy in the Broncos' 22-19 win over the Kansas City Chiefs last week was palpable, and that's exactly the kind of home atmosphere Zach Allen is hoping his team can cultivate in the playoffs.
"Yeah, that was probably the loudest stadium I've played in since being in the NFL," Allen said via Stevens. "So yeah, I think definitely, people around the league notice. When they come to Denver, it's going to be a tough place to play. Now you've got the noise with the altitude. So yeah, we're really blessed to have them here and hopefully keep winning. Hopefully get some home-field advantage and use it to our advantage later in the year."
Allen's remarks on the home crowd and noise vs. the Chiefs echoed Payton's post-game compliments to Broncos Country.
"I thought our fans were outstanding," Payton said last Sunday. "It felt loud to me, and I say this respectfully, for the first time since I’ve been here, but really loud. I think that helped."
Defensive Pillar
NFL fans and press might underrate Allen, but it's fair to say that his days of flying under the radar with peers and opponents are over. However, he's still playing like he needs some respect put on his name.
It's rare for a player who's already been named an All-Pro to be called underrated, but the tag still applies to Broncos' defensive lineman Zach Allen.
Allen looks every inch the kind of pillar that a general manager like George Paton can now build a defense around for the long haul, but when it came to luring him to the Broncos back in 2023, Denver's football culture played a part.
"It's awesome. And that was, like I said, when I came here: I want to come to a place that just loves football," Allen said via DNVR's Zac Stevens. "You know, that's all interactive. So, the fact that we were able to make it work was incredible."
Allen has been as advertised after following Vance Joseph from the desert to the Mile High City, and the chemistry between the pair is very clear. Joseph rarely takes Allen out of the lineup, irrespective of down and distance, and that speaks volumes about the motor and football intelligence the former Boston College star exhibits week in and week out.
Embracing Expectations
With a lucrative second contract with the Broncos in his pocket, the 28-year-old from Connecticut has taken his play and that of the defense to even higher levels this season. Even so, Allen says it's all about how the Broncos finish down the stretch that will separate them from the rest of the pack.
"No, I mean, we knew. We had high expectations for ourselves, obviously, [given] how last year went, and we only really added this offseason—we didn't lose too much. So that's always kind of special," Allen said via Stevens. "And yeah, no... the guys are awesome because they just take it week by week. They don't really look too far down the road, or we're always looking to improve. So, that's pretty special. I've been on good teams where it hasn't been that case, and kind of collapse at the end. So the fact that we're able to—that we're doing it this way. We're winning the right way, which is important."
Keeping Allen in the Orange and Blue had some positive momentum on both sides of the negotiations. It's also true that the Broncos' front office and Allen understood that now was the time to push the envelope.
Thankfully, the two sides got a deal done, and Allen has gone on to post six sacks in 11 games. His 45 quarterback pressures is the most among all NFL interior defensive linemen. The next-closest guy has nine fewer pressures than Allen.