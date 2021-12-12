4 Thoughts on Cleveland Browns Nail-biting win vs. Ravens

After a victory against the Baltimore Ravens that was far more difficult than it needed to be, Cory Kinnan offers his four thoughts on the game.

The Cleveland Browns can never make it easy or leave us with limit discussion.

After opening up a 17-point lead on the Baltimore Ravens, the Browns made sure to make it a tight contest at the end. They narrowly escaped the Ravens by a final score of 24-22 on the day.

Needing to win the majority of the games the rest of the way out, the Browns start their post-bye venture 1-0 as they welcome the Las Vegas Raiders to town on Saturday. Before we move on to that matchup on a short week, what did this win over the division rivals spark up for conversation?

Denzel Ward: All-Pro

While he has taken heat from the fanbase for a couple of long pass plays early in the season (that were not even his responsibility), Ward has been far and away the best cornerback on the team. Not only that, but you would be hard-pressed to find five cornerbacks who have played better than Ward this season.

Not only has Ward put on a show as far as ball skills are concerned with three interceptions and five passes defended since Week 9, but he continues to be as sturdy as they come in the run game. When Ward is healthy, it is hard to find many defensive backs better at flipping their hips and closing on ball carriers.

Not to mention making the game-sealing stop down the stretch.

He has only missed one game this year and continues to play at a high level. Not only has Ward proven worthy to head back to the Pro Bowl this year for the Browns, but he is playing at an All-Pro level. If they can both find health, Ward and Greg Newsome look like one of the more explosive cornerback duos in all of the NFL.

Entering the fifth and final year of his contract after the season as well, Ward is moving himself to the top of the list of young players who are going to get a hefty payday this offseason. He has Davante Adams and the Cincinnati trio left on the schedule as a threat the rest of the way out. Ball out and get showered with awards and quite a bit of money.

Troy Hill the unsung hero on defense

Sticking with the secondary, there is no player who deserves the credit he does not receive than Troy Hill. While Jadeveon Clowney has been great for the Browns upfront, there has been no more important addition to the team in free agency than Hill.

It takes a talented nickel corner to be able to play in run fits the way the Browns throw Hill in there. Hill is the reason the Browns can play plenty of nickel packages and not feel the pressure of only playing two linebackers on the field. The veteran nickel cornerback is not afraid to stick his nose into a gap and initiate contact at the point of attack.

This is the type of player the Browns were missing a year ago, playing guys like M.J. Stewart and Tavierre Thomas in the slot in 2020. After a scary injury a few weeks ago, it is good to see a healthy Hill thriving in Joe Woods’ defense.

Believe it or not, Hill is tremendously crucial to what Woods and the Browns want to do defensively.

Has Jamie Gillan’s time come to an end?

Rip the Band-Aid off. Jamie Gillan’s time in Cleveland is about to come to an end. Missing the game with a COVID-19 designation, the Browns signed veteran punter Dustin Colquitt. Needless to say, it seems unimaginable that the Browns will go back to Gillan after Colquitt’s performance in his first game in The Land.

Colquitt dropped two punts down to the one-yard line on the day. One was called back due to a holding, and one slipped right through the grasps of his coverage team. While Colquitt does not have the strongest leg in the world, he thrives where Gillan struggles the most: pinning the football deep on a condensed field.

All in all, Colquitt punted five times, landing the football inside the 20-yard line twice. At this point, there should be no doubt who gives the Browns the best chance to flip the field. Sorry Jamie, you’ll be remembered for the beer and hair. But it’s time to move on.

Mayfield was fine, Browns still need more

Mayfield does the easy things that are asked of him.

He did a much better job this week of knowing where his eyes were supposed to be pre-snap. He came off of his first read without panic a great deal over the first few drives of the game. The improvements from Mayfield were there against Baltimore.

But the Browns still need more out of their quarterback.

Back-to-back drives to end the half with turnover-worthy plays, still no real feel outside of structure to make a play on the move, and still an overall lack of trust outside of manufactured touches. As the Browns desperately fight for the rest of their season, they are going to have to rely on Mayfield to make plays in crucial stretches rather than dialing up manufactured touches on third-and-long situations.

By all means, Mayfield had a good day. However, there is still a lack of plays being made behind the arm of their quarterback. A lack of playmakers with David Njoku, Harrison Bryant, and Anthony Schwartz out, and with Hunt leaving the game early certainly did not help Mayfield.

The offense only scored 17 (none in the second half) points on the day, and Mayfield struggled to find rhythm in the second half, especially down the stretch. After starting the game 14-16 for 126 yards and two touchdowns, Mayfield finished just 8-16 for 64 yards and an interception after the midway point in the second quarter.

Consistency has been the issue for the Cleveland quarterback, and today was no different. After starting hot, the happy feet returned late in the first half and never went away. This was a step in the right direction for Mayfield, still. As the Browns need to stack wins, Mayfield will need to stack weeks and continue to get better. Much better.

