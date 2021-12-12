Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    In Attempted Statement, Browns Stumble but Hang on to Victory Against Ravens

    The Cleveland Browns went from making a statement in a victory against the Baltimore Ravens to scratching and clawing just to make sure they didn't lose it.
    On 4th-and-6 with the a chance to extend the drive and complete an improbable comeback, Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley dropped back to pass, looked to his left and threw a slant over the middle which only arrived half a beat before Denzel Ward, who knocked the receiver short of the line to gain, securing a 24-22 victory for the Cleveland Browns.

    With two weeks to prepare and their playoff hopes on the line, a battered Cleveland Browns led by quarterback Baker Mayfield and defensive end Myles Garrett mustered up just enough to get a victory against the Baltimore Ravens.

    After imposing their will in the first half, controlling the game on both sides of the ball enabling them to take a 24-6 lead to halftime, injuries and a lack of talent caught up with the Browns as their offense became inert.

    Mayfield threw a pair of touchdown passes including one to Jarvis Landry and another to Austin Hooper, but the game changed on a pair of key injuries. Browns running back Kareem Hunt left the game with an ankle injury, which left an already limited offense with even less at their diposal while the Ravens did not suffer from the loss of their quarterback Lamar Jackson to an ankle injury.

    Huntley lost a pair of fumbles in the game, including a sack, fumble, touchdown by Myles Garrett, but showed remarkable poise, getting past the mistakes giving the Ravens a chance to win. Like a water bug, making defenders miss as a runner, Huntley delivered a handful of precision passes to tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Rashod Bateman.

    The Browns were able to keep the defensive intensity up, but the Huntley led offense was able to eat away at the deficit one bite at a time. Able to get a field goal before the half, then another to start the third quarter, it set a tone for how the game would finish.

    Despite numerous opportunities including a missed 41-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin, the Browns couldn't do anything to extend their lead, only succeeding in running off small bits of the clock.

    The Ravens offense simply wouldn't give up and the Browns made a handful of costly mistakes, both on defense and special teams. Being caught off guard by the Ravens lining up quickly set the tone for a drive where the Browns defense never got its footing, ceding a quick touchdown. Their two-point conversion attempt failed as Grant Delpit intercepted the attempt.

    On the on-side kick attempt, Justin Tucker, who was outstanding throughout, kicked the ball right at fullback Andy Janovich. Janovich, who wasn't looking at the ball, instead looking for his block, was struck by the ball which enabled the Ravens to get the ball back for one last offensive drive to attempt to win the game.

    Able to secure victory with the help of a few key plays on the final drive of the game including a Jadeveon Clowney sack as well as Ward's play, the Browns move to 7-6 and keep their playoff hopes alive as they look ahead to the Las Vegas Raiders.

    Dec 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) returns a fumble for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    In Attempted Statement, Browns Stumble but Hang on to Victory Against Ravens

