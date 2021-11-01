4 Thoughts on Browns Disappointment vs Steelers

After a disappointing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home after the mini-bye, Cory Kinnan has four thoughts on the Cleveland Browns.

From false playcalling accusations to the usage of David Njoku, the Cleveland Browns continue to leave no shortage of talking points.

Oh boy, here we go again. Make it two sloppy losses in three weeks for the Cleveland Browns as they fall to the not-so-mighty Pittsburgh Steelers at home. Now as they look to crawl out of an 0-1 divisional start against the Cincinnati Bengals next week, there are plenty of avenues to pursue in order to get better.

Before we put this week behind us, here are the four main thoughts this game sparked.

Outside of a few quirks, playcalling is fine

There seems to now be concerns about playcalling from head coach Kevin Stefanski, which is just a wild aspect to be upset about with this team. Going back and rewatching, there is little to be upset about with the head coach. The issues continue to lie with execution.

The Browns are running the ball plenty, and perhaps maybe even too much after they handed off the rock 22 times in the loss at home. The passing game is what it is at this point: a not so lethal attack that relies heavily on primary timing routes and a plethora of screen calls.

Shot plays are dialed up and not taken, throws were open down the stretch in the fourth quarter and receivers lost their hands. The one deep shot of the game was sailed over the head of Odell Beckham Jr. (and luckily wiped out due to a roughing the passer call).

In fact, the bigger concern from yesterday's game was his non-playcall, choosing to punt the football on a fourth and one from midfield. Outside of that and the occasional second and long runs that have left the Browns behind the sticks on third down, there is no reason to make an issue out of something that is not there.

Stefanski is dialing up a fine gameplan week in and week out. How quickly the pendulum can swing after he put together a masterclass of a gameplan to lead the Case Keenum-led Browns to victory just 10 days ago.

Getting a WR at the deadline is a must

We are now in year-three of the BeckhamJr./Landry duo and as it turns out investing $30 million between a couple of best friends has not paid off. The Beckham Jr. era has been a nightmare in Cleveland, and Landry is following up the worst year of his career with an even worse output.

While the offseason will ask big questions of the contracts of both of these contracts, the Browns have no choice but to look to correct this issue at the deadline as well. This offense will not execute without a wide receiver who can be a consistent threat to every level of the field.

As the Houston Texans begin to sell off assets, Brandin Cooks would seemingly be a great fit in this offense. There are a couple young and under-utilized wide receivers as well that could bolster the roster in the form of Brandon Aiyuk from San Francisco and Denzel Mims from New York.

The return of Donovan Peoples-Jones looks to loom large for the Browns, but their inability to get any sort of production from this corps is unacceptable and unsustainable for a team that has playoff aspirations.

Start talking to Jadeveon Clowney about the future

To say the signing of the often described injury-prone, washed, and overrated Jadeveon Clowney has been a success is an understatement. Opposite Myles Garrett, Clowney has paved his own path as a disrupter on this Browns' defensive line.

He has always been a top notch run defender, and that has made its way to Cleveland as well. However, he's been a more than solid pass rusher as well. Clowney still lacks bend and will not fool anyone along the outside track, but he has proven to be explosive and powerful off the edge.

It is time to start talking about the future with Clowney. He has found a situation favorable for him opposite Garrett, and seems happy to be here in Cleveland. As always, the price tag of Clowney will be the sticking point.

He is playing well enough to earn a bigger pay raise next year, and it will come down to whether or not he will price himself out of Cleveland. While he was mostly pedestrian against the Steelers, he is having his best season since his disruptive 2018 campaign for the Houston Texans.

Start the conversation early and see if the Browns can get ahead of the market now. Clowney would be a fantastic long term Robin to Garrett's Batman.

It's time to feature David Njoku

The usage of David Njoku has been nothing less of staggering since his breakout game against the Los Angeles Chargers. On the day against the Steelers, Njoku saw just three targets, catching them all, for 39 yards. He finished the game as the second-highest graded offensive player according to PFF.

It appears shots were called up for him as well, but Mayfield missed him on a similar slot fade that we saw during Week 1 against the Ravens a year ago. As the wide receivers continue to struggle in this offense, the Browns have to use the best athlete on their team more.

As the offseason approaches, the Browns enter contract negotiations with Njoku. And surprisingly, given his mistreatment by previous regimes, Njoku wants to be here long-term. He is clearly the most explosive tight end on the roster, and also the best blocker.

Njoku deserves not only to be paid long-term in Cleveland, but needs to get his looks this year in this struggling passing game.

READ MORE: Winners & Losers: Browns Loss at Home to Steelers