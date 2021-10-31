Winners & Losers: Browns Fall at Home to Steelers

A look at who played well and who did not on Halloween as the Cleveland Browns hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A Jarvis Landry fumble as the Browns were driving to take a late lead against the Steelers will be looked at as the turning point. Former Browns’ linebacker Joe Schobert forced the fumble and it was such a Cleveland thing to happen. This was just part of the terrible day for the Cleveland wide receiver room.

Cleveland’s first divisional game of the year was at home on Halloween and it felt like a must-win. A loss and you fall back to .500. That is just what happened.

Winners:

Myles Garrett

Every Sunday is basically a clinic for everyone to see why Garrett is the best pass rusher in the league. It does not matter who is across from him, he is going to abuse them. Garrett had multiple quarterback hits that were felt and came up with a sack, even though he was held on the play. Garrett sealed the edge on a big run stop and proved to be multi-dimensional. Also, Garrett wrecked a would-be two-point conversion attempt by the Steelers. Just another day at the office for 95.

Greg Newsome II

Denzel Ward was out and Newsome had to step up. Greedy Williams was okay in this one, but Newsome was solid. The rookie had a pass break up and closely mirrored his opponent nicely multiple times. Newsome saved a would-be first down on a huge tackle that the Browns so desperately needed in the fourth quarter.

Losers:

Grant Delpit

Delpit stepped in for John Johnson III when he went out with injury and did not play very well. Delpit missed a couple tackles and whiffed on a would-be interception. Delpit sometimes tackles recklessly and instead of wrapping up, he bounces off. The rookie will improve, but today wasn’t a good one for him. Delpit made a nice play in the fourth quarter, but did not count due to the penalty the Browns accepted.

Odell Beckham Jr.

This is getting kind of old and it is growing by the week. Beckham was targeted just once against the Steelers and caught it for six yards. Sure, he’s a decent decoy, but there is no production there and that is what he’s paid to do. Another bad outing for Beckham. No matter who’s fault it is, it just is not working.

Ronnie Harrison Jr.

Harrison continues to be a problem in coverage for the Browns. He misses assignments and it often leads to a wide open guy for the opposing team. Harrison made a bone headed play on a late hit, just stuff that can’t happen. Harrison is good in the box, but there is a ton to be desired in coverage.

Jarvis Landry

Landry is normally a sure handed receiver, but that was not the case on Sunday. Landry had at least three balls that should have been caught come his way. When you add in the costly fumble it just comes together as an all around bad day. Though Landry did lead the team in receiving, it was not a difference maker. You just expect more out of one of your leaders.