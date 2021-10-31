Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Winners & Losers: Browns Fall at Home to Steelers

    A look at who played well and who did not on Halloween as the Cleveland Browns hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers.
    Author:

    A Jarvis Landry fumble as the Browns were driving to take a late lead against the Steelers will be looked at as the turning point. Former Browns’ linebacker Joe Schobert forced the fumble and it was such a Cleveland thing to happen. This was just part of the terrible day for the Cleveland wide receiver room.

    Cleveland’s first divisional game of the year was at home on Halloween and it felt like a must-win. A loss and you fall back to .500. That is just what happened.

    Winners:

    Myles Garrett

    Every Sunday is basically a clinic for everyone to see why Garrett is the best pass rusher in the league. It does not matter who is across from him, he is going to abuse them. Garrett had multiple quarterback hits that were felt and came up with a sack, even though he was held on the play. Garrett sealed the edge on a big run stop and proved to be multi-dimensional. Also, Garrett wrecked a would-be two-point conversion attempt by the Steelers. Just another day at the office for 95.

    Greg Newsome II

    Denzel Ward was out and Newsome had to step up. Greedy Williams was okay in this one, but Newsome was solid. The rookie had a pass break up and closely mirrored his opponent nicely multiple times. Newsome saved a would-be first down on a huge tackle that the Browns so desperately needed in the fourth quarter.

    Losers:

    Grant Delpit

    Read More

    Delpit stepped in for John Johnson III when he went out with injury and did not play very well. Delpit missed a couple tackles and whiffed on a would-be interception. Delpit sometimes tackles recklessly and instead of wrapping up, he bounces off. The rookie will improve, but today wasn’t a good one for him. Delpit made a nice play in the fourth quarter, but did not count due to the penalty the Browns accepted.

    Odell Beckham Jr.

    This is getting kind of old and it is growing by the week. Beckham was targeted just once against the Steelers and caught it for six yards. Sure, he’s a decent decoy, but there is no production there and that is what he’s paid to do. Another bad outing for Beckham. No matter who’s fault it is, it just is not working.

    Ronnie Harrison Jr.

    Harrison continues to be a problem in coverage for the Browns. He misses assignments and it often leads to a wide open guy for the opposing team. Harrison made a bone headed play on a late hit, just stuff that can’t happen. Harrison is good in the box, but there is a ton to be desired in coverage.

    Jarvis Landry

    Landry is normally a sure handed receiver, but that was not the case on Sunday. Landry had at least three balls that should have been caught come his way. When you add in the costly fumble it just comes together as an all around bad day. Though Landry did lead the team in receiving, it was not a difference maker. You just expect more out of one of your leaders. 

    Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) defends against Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) as Landry goes for a catch during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. The play was ruled incomplete. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Winners & Losers: Browns Fall at Home to Steelers

    16 seconds ago
    Cleveland Browns John Johnson III celebrates his interception against the Denver Broncos on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 in Cleveland, at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won the game 17-14. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal] Browns6
    News

    Browns John Johnson III Ruled Out With Neck Stinger

    1 hour ago
    Oct 11, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) is introduced before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Jack Conklin Ruled Out With Elbow Injury

    2 hours ago
    35476F22-B6FD-47ED-AF72-EE2C8A755ECE
    Featured Content

    Inactive List Cleveland Browns & Pittsburgh Steelers

    4 hours ago
    14AE3A87-FEDC-4BA6-BB18-47335E929135
    Featured Content

    Baker Mayfield's Injury and Impact on Future Contract

    6 hours ago
    14AE3A87-FEDC-4BA6-BB18-47335E929135
    Game Day

    How to Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_15436181_168388069_lowres
    Featured Content

    Browns Defense Built to Dominate Steelers Offense

    5 hours ago
    Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield Excellence in Opener Against Kansas City Chiefs Previews What Lies Ahead
    News

    Baker Mayfield to Start Against Steelers, Denzel Ward Ruled Out

    Oct 29, 2021