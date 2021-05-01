Grading Out The AFC North’s First Three Rounds In The 2021 NFL Draft

A look at how the AFC North faired through the first three rounds of the 2021 NFL draft.

The AFC North is a slug-it-out conference, one of the more competitive in the entire National Football League. The Cincinnati Bengals are down, but they’re improving. Pittsburgh didn’t improve much until the draft, but they should be a solid team - mainly due to their defense. Cleveland improved the most of any AFC North team this season and it really isn’t to close.

Each team made some solid early round draft picks, with a couple of questionable ones. Below we will be taking a look at the four teams draft picks between round one and round three.

Cleveland Browns (Grade: B+)

1st Round - Pick 26 - Greg Newsome CB Northwestern

2nd Round - Pick 52 - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame

3rd Round - Pick 91 - Anthony Schwartz WR Auburn

Analysis: The Browns got better in the offseason and did the same thing throughout the early part of the draft. Cleveland added a young corner that is good already, but is just 20-years old and his best football is ahead of him. This allows Greedy Williams to have to battle for his spot back and everyone knows competition brings the best out.

In the second round the Browns selecting Owusu was just purely, great value. A player that wasn’t expected to be there and had a first round grade by many evaluators. This gives the Browns a versatile option that can do a lot of different things for this defense. Coaches love those kind of players.

Coming to the third round Cleveland grabbed the fastest player in the draft. Olympic style speed with a legit 4.2 caliber speed. Schwartz may have been a slight reach, but speed kills. A raw wide receiver prospect that won’t be asked to do a lot in year one most likely. Needs to continue to develop his route tree. Could see Browns just drawing up plays to get him in space and let him work. Potential return specialist, he will at least get a look there likely.

Cincinnati Bengals (Grade C+)

1st Round - Pick 5 Ja’Marr Chase WR LSU

2nd Round - Pick 46 Jackson Carman OT Clemson

3rd Round - Pick 69 Joseph Ossai DE Texas

Analysis: The Bengals got playmakers. Chase gives the team a legit threat on the offensive side of the ball that they badly needed. Good value at that spot, but I think they should have went offensive line to protect their prize possession in Joe Burrow.

In the second round the Bengals reached. Carman may end up being a guard, time will tell. Many had him graded as a mid-round pick, but he went before pick 50. He’s not ready to start day one and will need some work. It may eventually work out.

My favorite value pick for the Bengals was Ossai in the third round, I don’t think he should have been there. As athletic as they come, he’s quick and has a burst. Needs to get stronger and more consistent. Cincinnati got a nice player there.

Baltimore Ravens (Grade: B)

1st Round - Pick 27 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota

1st Round - Pick 31 Odafe Oweh DE Penn State

3rd Round - Pick 94 Ben Cleveland G Georgia

3rd Round - Pick 104 Brandon Stephens CB SMU

Analysis: To open the draft for the Ravens they immediately drafted a standout wide receiver that should be a really good pro. Bateman gives them a wideout that can do a bit of everything and has potential to be their WR1 rather quickly.

Just a couple picks later Baltimore brought in Oweh from Penn State. Oweh has all of the traits you want in a defensive end, he just didn’t finish plays. Oweh will need to get a little stronger, add a few pounds perhaps, but he has some really high potential if he can put it all together.

In the third I thought the Ravens could have went elsewhere or grabbed a better corner prospect. Nonetheless, it gives them some depth behind a pair of high quality corners they already have.

Pittsburgh Steelers (Grade: B)

Round 1 - Pick 24 Najee Harris RB Alabama

Round 2 - Pick 55 Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State

Round 3 - Pick 87 Kendrick Green G Illinois

Analysis: The Steelers failed to run the ball last season and then lost James Conner in free agency. Grabbing the best running back in the draft is an easy move and getting him in the late first is at a good spot. Harris should undoubtedly put up very good numbers in his rookie season.

In the second round the Steelers added another offensive playmaker that I think is going to fit their offense fairly well. The Penn State product is big and physical and isn’t afraid to make plays after the ball in his hands. Could very well see him being a nice target for their offense.

The feel is that the Steelers should have addressed the offensive line earlier, they have some real concerns there. Probably could have grabbed a better prospect as well. Green gives them some help inside, the question is just how much.

