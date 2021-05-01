Cleveland Browns home
Browns Pick DT Tommy Togiai from Ohio State 132nd

The Cleveland Browns added interior defensive line help with the 132nd pick in the fourth round, adding Tommy Togiai from the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The Cleveland Browns selected Ohio State defensive tackle Tommy Togiai from Ohio State with the 132nd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Togiai is 21 years old, falling in line with all of the Browns picks thus far. The fifth pick of their draft, no one has been older than 21 thus far. Togiai is a run stopping defensive tackle, a three-tech, but might also contribute at nose.

Togiai has an intriguing amount of potential, but just didn't play that much at Ohio State. Part of that was due to the pandemic in 2020, which limited the opportunities for him to play.

Brandon Little Interviewed Ohio State DT Tommy Togiai

Togiai is actually smaller than Larry Ogunjobi was coming out of Charlotte at 6'1 1/2" 296 pounds. He has a pretty good athletic profile with good explosion and really impressive agility and balance. He's also extremely strong in the weight room.

If he can get stronger in his lower body, he could be a really nice player down the road for the Browns, adding to their defensive line depth immediately. He has some interesting similarities to Jordan Elliott, who the Browns picked last year. The Browns seem to like tough, strong interior players who can collapse the pocket.

He has upside as a pass rusher as well. In some ways, Togiai is almost mysterious because there's just so little to go off in terms of his tape, but there's a lot to like about what he can potentially do in the NFL.

Both of the Browns fourth round picks played in Ohio for college with Hudson at Cincinnati and Togiai at Ohio State.

