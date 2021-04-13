Andrew Berry Must Sign or Neglect Jadeveon Clowney before the NFL Draft

It would be in Andrew Berry’s best interest to make a final decision on Clowney before the NFL Draft to solidify their draft strategy. The Cleveland Browns are in an interesting conundrum with the free agency discussions on Jadeveon Clowney. GM Andrew Berry’s interest goes back to last offseason when he offered Clowney a contract. It was reported that Berry offered a three-year $57 million contract before Clowney turned it down to join the Tennessee Titans. Clowney’s decision to rejoin his former defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel was another “bet” on his self to get a big money contract.

Reports since 2019 when he was franchise tagged by the Houston Texans, were that Clowney was looking for an annual salary in the surplus of $17 million. The argument against Clowney regarding the sought after big contract, was that he never produced double digit sacks. Given the contracts handed to premier pass rushers such as Von Miller and Joey Bosa, he was never placed in the same tier of production. Since 2019 when Clowney played on the Seattle Seahawks he has only 3 sacks in 21 games. Having such low sack totals it is hard to justify an annual salary of $15 million or more.

Clowney is a very athletic and talented player but his impact on defense does not warrant huge cap hits based on production. Clowney is a versatile edge defender that can play with his hand in the dirt or standing up while also dropping back in coverage. This versatility could be a useful tool for Browns DC Joe Woods. Signing Clowney would solidify the Browns defensive line and provide a talented bookend across from Myles Garrett. Clowney is a stout run defender grading over 80 by Pro Football Focus in four of the five past seasons.

While he does not offer high sack totals he does collapse the pocket when healthy. Between 2018 and 2019, Clowney generated 78 quarterback pressures and had more quarterback hurries than Myles Garrett in the same time period. It is obvious that Clowney has talent and can impact the game in ways that may not jump off the screen but he is disruptive when healthy. Health is also a concern after suffering a torn meniscus last season and being limited to eight games. He is scheduled for a second visit on Wednesday which will include a physical and if the results comeback positive Berry should feel more confident in offering him a contract.

The most ideal situation for the Browns is to sign Jadeveon Clowney prior to the 2021 NFL draft. The draft is quickly approaching and the sooner the Browns have a definite depth chart it will be more helpful to their draft board. Signing Clowney or moving on completely if a deal is not met provides more clarity for options at pick number 26. If Clowney joins the Browns prior to the draft it decreases the need to draft an EDGE early in the draft. It does not completely remove the option but it gives Andrew Berry more flexibility and based on his roster building strategy rather players or a contract, flexibility is seemingly at the forefront.

Entering the draft with certainty at DE2 would open up potential opportunities in the first round. If one of the talented wide receivers slide on Thursday night that would give the offense a long term answer in 2022 after the team moves on from either Jarvis Landry or Odell Beckham. Also trades would be wide open if a talented player slides further than expected based on the Browns draft big board. A trade down to the early second round would be more likely, but if a top cornerback falls Andrew Berry has ammunition to move up.

Currently the Browns defense does not have screaming areas of need following smart free agent signings. Entering the draft with a best player available approach at up to six selections is a good problem to have when you’re not pigeonholed to drafting a certain position. There ideally is not room for nine rookies on the roster and with all talent on both sides of the ball trading up to grab a player should be applauded. If Clowney signs a one-year deal, this draft would be the best opportunity to shore up the rest of the roster to make a Super Bowl run before extending Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward.

