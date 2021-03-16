Browns Still Searching for Best Value to Improve the Defensive Line

The Cleveland Browns benefited from resisting the urge to over pay for a top edge player at the beginning of free agency and signing players at a value remains at the top of the pecking order. GM Andrew Berry already improved the backend of the defense with the signing of John Johnson. Two of the most pressing areas of need that remain are at EDGE and cornerback. Early in the first day of legal tampering the Browns were rumored to have significant interest in DE Trey Hendrickson, whom eventually signed with division rival Cincinnati Bengals. As the day waned on numerous edge players began to receive contracts from new teams and market value began to set itself. As players such as Shaquill Barrett, Bud Dupree, and Leonard Floyd contract details became available the annual salaries were becoming unfavorable for Andrew Berry.

Berry received praise for signing Josh Johnson due to his to impact on-field but the important factor to consider is that he signed him below market value. Johnson declined offers with more money on the table to join the Browns and created more value for the front office. The key in free agency is to find the best value and plug holes on your roster with veteran talent. Every team will not find success going on large spending sprees similar to the New England Patriots. One of the biggest competitive factors amongst franchises is the negotiation of contract between players and their agent. Depending on the status of their career, players may take the highest offer on the table while others emphasize team fit and joining contenders.

Getting into a bidding war over players can become counterintuitive for a franchise and the Cleveland Browns fall into that category. The contract value of edge players quickly shot out of Andrew Berry’s ideal price range. Berry is doing a commendable job being steadfast in his financial philosophy and not overpaying for talent. The contracts for players that could have improved the defensive end spot across of Myles Garrett were as followed:

Shaquill Barrett 4 years, $68 million – $17M annually (Buccaneers)

Bud Dupree 5 years, $82.5 million – $16.5M annually (Titans)

Leonard Floyd 4 years, $64 million – $16M annually (Rams)

Carl Lawson 3 years, $ 45 million – $15M annually (Jets)

Trey Hendrickson 4 years, $60 million – $15M annually (Bengals)

The markets current value of an average annual cap hit in the surplus of $13 million would limit the long term flexibility to extend core players such as Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward. The financial commitment would be difficult after committing significant dollars to Myles Garrett annually. Analyzing the contracts above and the annual salaries of J.J. Watt and Matt Judon, it quickly became apparent that Browns wouldn’t be huge players in the market.

With numerous edge platers off the market, signing an older veteran to a team friendly value contract for two years would be the most ideal move. It would also pair nicely with drafting an edge player early in the draft at pick #26 or moving up early in the second round if a positional slide occurs. Players like Melvin Ingram and Justin Houston are still available and would allow for more significant dollars to expand the depth in the cornerback room. Depending on the contract offers top-ranked cornerback Shaquill Griffin receives the Browns could have serious interest for his services. If the market is too high signing a quality Nickelback will help solidify and improve the secondary.

Andrew Berry has made quality moves in free agency to improve the Cleveland Browns roster. Bringing in new talent is typically the focus in free agency but there is always value in resigning your own players. The Browns still have free agents such as Rashard Higgins, Terrance Mitchell, Kevin Johnson and B.J. Goodson that can find their way back to Cleveland. Patience will be key as the market sets a players value and Berry will make the best moves to keep the Browns overall roster competitive prior to the draft.