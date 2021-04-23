Podcast With Nicole Chatham - Episode 1

This is the first episode of a podcast where Nicole Chatham and I basically give people the opportunity to listen to a weekly conversation we would be having regarding the Cleveland Browns.

Introducing a podcast eight years in the making. Along with Nicole Chatham (@Browns_Babe) and with help from our producer Adam Hehrer, it's a weekly conversation about the Cleveland Browns.

We hope you listen and subscribe or Nicole will have to go back to her real job and dash her husband Jeff's dreams of becoming a kept man.

This episode begins with the decision to release Sheldon Richardson. I explain my theory on the thought process behind the move as Nicole is pretty optimistic about his return, talking about the rest of the defensive line in general.

That becomes a larger discussion about defensive coordinator Joe Woods and what the Browns want to do overall, including insight from his time in Denver from Nicole, a Broncos hostage by marriage.

The dime defense Joe Woods wants to run and how that could evolve over the course of the season, why it offers the Browns flexibility to adapt depending on the opponent.

Nicole offers some controversial opinions and I offer one relatively contained rant on the increasingly obsolete concept of trying to labeling defensive schemes.

We also want your help coming up with a name for the podcast.

My idea is to call it "The Chatham Up Podcast" and Nicole is pushing for "For Pete's Sake", though some other ideas come up in the show. We're also open to suggestions.

You can also check out The Browns Digest Podcast hosted by Shawn Stevenson.

READ MORE: Browns GM Andrew Berry Provides Encouraging Note on EDGE Curtis Weaver