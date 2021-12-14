Cleveland Browns Could Control The AFC North by The End of Week 15

With a win Saturday for the Browns and a Ravens loss Sunday to the Packers - Cleveland would be in first place in the AFC North division.

Just a week ago the Cleveland Browns had a 6-6 record and sat at 11th overall in the AFC standings. The top seven teams make the playoffs and Cleveland was four spots out of that. Now, the Browns are 7-6, sit at the eighth spot and are second in the AFC North.

Next week could bring a crazy two-week run to an end for the Browns. The team has a chance to go from last in the division to first. This starts with handling their own business.

Cleveland is set to host the Las Vegas Raiders who are 6-7. Raiders have won just one game in their last six matchups - this season has not been easy for them after the hot start. Raiders lost their coach early on, then their top wide receiver was kicked off the team. Raiders are coming off a trampling at the feet of the Kansas City Chiefs and will make the cross country trip to play the Browns.

This does not line up well at all for the Raiders, but the Browns have to take care of business. With a win Cleveland will be 8-6 and could move into first place if the Baltimore Ravens lose to the Green Bay Packers.

It currently isn’t known if Lamar Jackson will return, but either way the Packers will be favored. Green Bay is 10-3 and have legit Super Bowl aspirations. The battered defensive backfield will play right into Aaron Rodgers hands, he should be able to do as he wishes.

None of this matters if the Browns don’t take care of business against the Raiders. If the Browns can gain first place they’ll have the Packers, Steelers and Bengals left on the schedule.

The first step for the Browns is to gain first place in the division. Doing so this late in the season would be huge for the Browns and their confidence. This season very well could come down to the very final game. It won’t be easy by any means due to the COVID-19 situation, but it is doable.

There is no team left on the Browns schedule that won’t be fighting for the playoffs. So, every game will be treated like a playoff game. By Sunday if everything goes the way it could Cleveland will be in sole possession of the AFC North.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!