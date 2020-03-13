Cleveland Browns Free Agency Preview

2019 Record

6-10

Unrestricted Free Agents

LB Joe Schobert

DB Damarious Randall

DB Juston Burris

DB Eric Murray

WR Rashard Higgins

OT Greg Robinson

QB Drew Stanton

LB Christian Kirksey (Released)

OL Eric Kush (Released)

DB Travis Carrie (Released)

LB Adarius Taylor (Released)

Restricted Free Agents

RB Kareem Hunt

DE Bryan Cox Jr.

OL Justin McCray

TE Ricky Seals-Jones

WR KhaDarel Hodge (Exclusive Rights)

RB Dontrell Hilliard (Exclusive Rights)

TE Pharaoh Brown (Exclusive Rights)

Salary Cap Space -$63,817,140

2019 Rollover - $32,328,127

Free Agency Plan

The Browns have been public in their desire to keep Kareem Hunt for at least another season. Andrew Berry, the team's general manager, admitted at the NFL scouting combine they plan to put a tender on him, but haven't announced which level. The most realistic expectation is they will put an original round tender on him.

Beyond that, the Browns currently have two safeties on their roster in Sheldrick Redwine and J.T. Hassell, who is on a reserves/futures contract, so they may prioritize keeping Juston Burris and Eric Murray, who were both effective last season. They can start in a pinch as they showed in 2019, but both make excellent depth.

To this point, the Browns appear to be planning for 2020 without linebacker Joe Schobert, who will be the most sought after free agent on their team. They are going to have to replace three linebackers at this point, set to lose Schobert and just having released Christian Kirksey and Adarius Taylor.

The Browns need to address the offensive tackle position and could take a look at some of the more premium targets, but it seems more practical to go after second and third tier free agents and make their biggest moves at that position in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Top 5 Free Agent Targets

1. Anthony Harris, S Minnesota Vikings - One of the biggest needs on the team is safety as they are unlikely to re-sign Damarious Randall and have no one else in house to take over at free safety. The Minnesota Vikings don't have much wiggle room with the salary cap, Anthony Harris was fantastic the past two seasons and the Browns offer him familiarity with coaches that were with the Vikings as recently as 2019.

2. Shaq Lawson, EDGE Buffalo Bills - The Browns have to make a decision on Olivier Vernon's status for 2020, but whether they keep him or not, former first round pick Shaq Lawson is a logical target to supplement their pass rush. Lawson is coming off of a productive year, should be a reasonable costed player that can be a starter across from Myles Garrett whenever they plan for life after Vernon.

3. Karl Joseph, S Las Vegas Raiders - The Browns are prioritizing safeties that can cover and while Joseph didn't work out with the Raiders as they would've hoped, he was an effective player. He's young, still only 26 and could be a nice value play that gives them an effective strong safety. Vonn Bell from the New Orleans Saints could be of interest as well.

4. Kamu Grugier-Hill, LB Philadelphia Eagles - Hill played reasonably well for the Eagles in relief last season. The Browns have to add help at their weak side linebacker spot and their general manager, Andrew Berry, came from the Eagles so that familiarity might help the Browns sign him.

5. Rashod Hill, OT Minnesota Vikings - The Browns need help up front at the offensive tackle position. In Hill, they could get someone familiar with the offensive system head coach Kevin Stefanski intends to run, can step in and play as well as help teammates learn it quickly.