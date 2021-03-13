What Coverages Does Joe Woods Want to be Able to Run in 2021?

The Cleveland Browns were limited in their coverage options in 2020. Entering his second season with what should be a greater investment on defense, Jim Mora Jr. explains what Joe Woods hopes to be able to run in 2021.

Losing both Grant Delpit and Greedy Williams for the season was a significant hurdle for the Browns. Their corner depth was gone and it forced Andrew Sendejo to play out of position. In an effort to survive, the Browns tried to keep most everything in front of them, avoid getting beat deep and tried to let opponents make mistakes or try to force field goal attempts.

When the Browns had Denzel Ward, Terrance Mitchell and Kevin Johnson, they could put a decent set of corners out there. Failing that, the Browns were largely forced to play quarters.

If the Browns can add talent and stay healthy, it would allow them to switch up their looks and employ more man coverage. For Ward and Williams, that could play to their strengths and allow them to have more success. For opposing offenses, it eliminates some predictability and forces them to double check what the Browns are running in a given situation.

The Browns pass rush could be the major beneficiary. When the quarterback hesitates, it could allow Myles Garrett to get home more often than he already does.

