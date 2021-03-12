Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search

Denzel Ward's Potential, What to Look For in Corners

One of the decisions the Cleveland Browns will make this offseason will be about corner Denzel Ward. What's his potential and what should the Browns be looking for in corners in general? Jim Mora Jr. provides his insight.
Author:
Publish date:

The Cleveland Browns will be making decisions on their future with corner Denzel Ward this offseason, which begs the question of just how good he can be. Former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and UCLA Bruins Jim Mora Jr. weighs in Ward's potential as well as what he looks for at the corner position.

So much with Ward is simply staying healthy. He also might benefit from the Browns being able to play more man coverage even if much of their zone ultimately becomes man.

Regardless of whether the Browns decide to extend Ward or simply pick up his fifth year option, they need more help at corner. Currently, they need a starter both on the boundary opposite Ward as well as in the slot.

Both in terms of style as well as attributes, that will dictate much of what Joe Woods will be able to call in terms of coverages this year. General manager Andrew Berry has mentioned a desire to increase speed everywhere, which would enable the Browns to play more man coverage, mix up their looks in general.

Due to the limitations on personnel last year, the Browns were predictable. They could only run zone and relied heavily on quarters coverage. That enabled offenses to take advantage, knowing what was coming. A little bit of offensive uncertainty could go a long way in improving the defensive product. That alone could make a meaningful difference in helping the Browns try to get to the Super Bowl.

Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) breaks up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
