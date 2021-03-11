Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search

How do the Browns Plan Secondary with Greedy Williams? Jim Mora Jr. Provides Insight

Cleveland Browns corner Greedy Williams is cleared from his shoulder injury that kept him out for the entire 2020 season. Now, the question for the Browns is how do they plan their secondary, including Williams. Jim Mora Jr. provides some insight.
Author:
Publish date:

Greedy Williams has been cleared from the nerve injury with his shoulder, so rather than wondering if he will be able to play for the Cleveland Browns, it's now a question of how do they plan their secondary, including Williams. Jim Mora Jr., a former head coach with the Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and UCLA Bruins provides insight based on his significant experience.

Williams had an up and down rookie year which included a hamstring injury that forced him to miss time and may have had a lingering impact the rest of the year. Seemingly ready for a healthy season and hopefully better for the experience, he suffered an injury related to an issue that he's been dealing with since he entered the NFL.

Williams has proclaimed himself cleared from the injury, though it's not clear what that means. Is the injury truly resolved or is it simply back to what it was before the setback this year? That's an important detail.

Nevertheless, the Browns have Williams back and now have to incorporate that into their plan for the secondary entering the 2021 season. It wouldn't seem like they can simply hand him a starting corner job opposite Ward, but he's still a talented, young corner that costs virtually nothing, so he has real value for them. Teams cannot have enough corners and if Joe Woods wants to expand the coverages he can employ, they need as much talent and depth as possible.

READ MORE: What's Reasonable to Expect from Grant Delpit in Year 2?

Tale of Two Corners: Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams
Featured Content

How do the Browns Plan Secondary with Greedy Williams?

Aug 17, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) runs a drill during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

What's Reasonable to Expect From Grant Delpit Coming off Achilles' Injury?

Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Fifth Year Option Amounts Announced for Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward

Nov 10, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) celebrates with wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

4 Contracts the Browns Could Revisit to Create Cap Space

Browns Helmet
News

NFL Sets Salary Cap at $182.5 million, Where the Browns Stand

Oct 25, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18)makes the catch as Cleveland Browns defensive back Ronnie Harrison (33)defends late in the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

What Are The Pros and Cons of a Base Dime Defense for the Browns? Jim Mora Jr. Gives His Take

defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Release DE Adrian Clayborn

Can the run game find success without Nick Chubb?
News

Nick Chubb Responds to Claims He Took Money in College