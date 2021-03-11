How do the Browns Plan Secondary with Greedy Williams?

Cleveland Browns corner Greedy Williams is cleared from his shoulder injury that kept him out for the entire 2020 season. Now, the question for the Browns is how do they plan their secondary, including Williams. Jim Mora Jr. provides some insight.

Greedy Williams has been cleared from the nerve injury with his shoulder, so rather than wondering if he will be able to play for the Cleveland Browns, it's now a question of how do they plan their secondary, including Williams. Jim Mora Jr., a former head coach with the Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and UCLA Bruins provides insight based on his significant experience.

Williams had an up and down rookie year which included a hamstring injury that forced him to miss time and may have had a lingering impact the rest of the year. Seemingly ready for a healthy season and hopefully better for the experience, he suffered an injury related to an issue that he's been dealing with since he entered the NFL.

Williams has proclaimed himself cleared from the injury, though it's not clear what that means. Is the injury truly resolved or is it simply back to what it was before the setback this year? That's an important detail.

Nevertheless, the Browns have Williams back and now have to incorporate that into their plan for the secondary entering the 2021 season. It wouldn't seem like they can simply hand him a starting corner job opposite Ward, but he's still a talented, young corner that costs virtually nothing, so he has real value for them. Teams cannot have enough corners and if Joe Woods wants to expand the coverages he can employ, they need as much talent and depth as possible.

