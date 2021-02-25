Browns Fits in 2021 NFL Draft: Milton Williams, DL Louisiana Tech

Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
The 2021 NFL Draft is pretty thin when it comes to the defensive tackle position, but one combo option that might appeal to the Cleveland Browns is Louisiana Tech defensive lineman Milton Williams.
With the 2021 NFL Draft approaching, the Cleveland Browns will have their own tastes and board based on what they are trying to do in every phase of the game. Based on what is known about what they want to do, some prospects stand out as fits including Milton Williams, a defensive lineman out of Louisiana Tech

Age: 22 (Born April 6th, 1999)

Measurables: Listed 6'4" 278 lbs

Production: 21 solo tackles (5.3 percent), 10 tackles for loss (19.2 percent), 4.5 sacks (26.4 percent) in 2020.

Listed as a defensive tackle, Milton Williams played multiple spots in the Bulldogs defensive front. Occasionally lined up at the one, he often lined up as a four or five-technique end depending on the situation.

Williams is a straight on rusher with an explosive first step, trying to get on the opponent as quickly as possible and creating an angle to manipulate his way to the ball carrier. He's rarely going to try to work laterally or turn his hips, opting for the more direct approach. 

Occasionally, he flashes like he might have some worthwhile hip flexibility showing some potential viability as a true 5-tech in the NFL. Williams has never really tries to run the arc, often reacting to what the offensive tackle is giving him and trying to get around as more of a response.

A big question for Williams will be what he weighs when he tests. If he's been training and adding weight, getting closer to the 290 range, he becomes a more immediate option as a rotational 3-tech defensive tackle. If not, he may be a straight attacking four or five on running downs that could potentially slide inside to rush the passer in obvious passing situations.

Presumably, the goal with him is to get him to add weight to get closer to 300 pounds while maintaining his speed off the ball. He could a be a nice gap penetrating option that could be a real problem isolating him on guard or center.

It's possible he could end up failing to make the team with the Browns and they would try to get him to the practice squad for a season.

Where the Browns Might Select Him: Williams should be selected on day three of the NFL Draft. If he's sitting there in rounds six or seven, the Browns might want to go ahead and grab him there.

Dec 26, 2019; Shreveport, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs mascot poses for a photo before the game between the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and the Miami Hurricanes at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
