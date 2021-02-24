Browns Fits in 2021 NFL Draft: Jamin Davis, LB Kentucky

The Cleveland Browns will likely focus much of their attention to stopping the passing game in the 2021 NFL Draft, but if they want a player who excels as a run stopping specialist, they need look no further than Jamin Davis from Kentucky.

With the 2021 NFL Draft approaching, the Cleveland Browns will have their own tastes and board based on what they are trying to do in every phase of the game. Based on what is known about what they want to do, some prospects stand out as fits including Jamin Davis, linebacker from Kentucky

Age: Unavailable. Davis declared as a redshirt junior.

Measurables: Listed 6'4" 234 lbs

Production: 50 solo tackles (12.6 percent), 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 3 interceptions, 2 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble, 1 defensive touchdown in 2020.

Jamin Davis only started one season for the Wildcats, but he was dominant near the line of scrimmage. His ability to sift through trash, parry block attempts on his way to the ball is genuinely special. The times teams are able to block him, he makes them work for it to the whistle.

Davis does whatever he can to get to the ball carrier and makes the tackle. His long arms not only help him as levers to defend against blocks, but give him some good range stopping the ball carrier. He's also just a good technical tackler. He does a great job of wrapping up and running his legs through tackles and drives opponents to the ground. It also allows him to make impact stops at or behind the line of scrimmage. Davis also makes it a point to try to strip the ball.

Davis recorded three interceptions, which is remarkable because he barely dropped into coverage. That is a genuine unknown with Davis at this point. His pitch is basically demolishing blockers as a run defender and he'll figure out the rest later. Maybe there's genuine upside there, but he's a good prospect if all he does is dominate in the box. Still, he was able to make a really nice play on the ball against Tennessee and took it back for an 85-yard touchdown.

This is the Browns flexibility with their approach to linebacker. They can take a specialist which will excel in run defense and short yardage and if they prove to be a full service threat, all the better. Along with Sione Takitaki, Davis can theoretically help force opponents into obvious passing situations.

Davis does not have great speed for a linebacker, but he makes up for some of it by the fact he doesn't have to run around blockers. He diagnoses quickly and gets down hill immediately. So although no one is going to describe him as having sideline to sideline range, he does not play slow either.

Where the Browns Might Select Him: It really seems unlikely the Browns will take any linebacker before day three of the draft, let alone a heavy run stopper like Davis. However, if he were to be available on the third day of the draft due to perceived limitations in what he can do, the Browns might love his skill set enough to grab him as a sub package run stopper and see if he can grow into a larger role.

