Recent Extensions Cement Browns Commitment To Offensive Philosophy

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best regimes in football, and their two most recent extensions emphasize their faith in the team philosophy.

Following their impressive win over the rival Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns signed two offensive linemen to long-term deals.

First up was right guard Wyatt Teller, one of the league's best run-blockers who has come into his own in Cleveland. Teller inked a four-year extension that keeps him with the team through the 2025 season.

The Browns weren't done there. One day later, news broke that they agreed to a three-year extension with left guard Joel Bitonio. He is the longest-tenured member of the team, as they selected him in the 2014 NFL Draft.

For the first half of the season, Cleveland strayed from their core offensive philosophy. There were several reasons for this: an onslaught of injuries handcuffed them from a personnel standpoint, but a more significant issue presented itself as the season progressed.

The offense continually tried to make the hero play instead of taking what the defense gave them, which head coach Kevin Stefanski's system is predicated on. The issue ran across several positions, with the most significant participant being quarterback Baker Mayfield.

After the fallout with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., one thing crystalized for the Browns: they had to get back to their roots. Their formula requires strong offensive line play coupled with efficient quarterbacking efforts.

Against Cincinnati, Cleveland did precisely that. They ran the ball well, got into favorable situations, and made several explosive plays through the air. No one tried to take unnecessary risks, and as a result, they could move the ball at will.

The offense doesn't need high-flying skill players at every spot. They need star offensive linemen and a collection of reliable players who can thrive in the right set of circumstances.

The team brass never truly strayed from this mindset, but they took a side step at the beginning of the year. They made a quick adjustment, extending two of the best guards in football with money that would have gone to Beckham.

Fans shouldn't be quick to discount star skill players, as they are hard to come by in the NFL. However, it is important to recognize that the Browns have a system that doesn't require an all-star cast.

Cleveland will continue to prioritize their roots in the coming months with every extension. They proved their commitment to the guards with these extensions and cemented their faith in the offense and Mayfield.

In this scheme with this quarterback, guards are even more important than tackles. Having dominant guard play ensures that Mayfield can step up into clean pockets and read defenses despite his relatively modest 6-1 frame.

While it appeared they went off course at the start of the year; the Browns are precisely where they want to be long-term. They have critical difference-makers locked up for the foreseeable future and will extend even more in the coming months.

It is easy to become enamored with various attractions in the NFL, but the best teams maintain course and keep their best interests at heart. This past week served the Browns well in the short-term but set them up very well down the road.

